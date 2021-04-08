Moscow police warn of gift card scams
The Moscow Police Department posted fraud alert flyers at stores Tuesday to warn people of gift card scams over the phone, police department Capt. Roger Lanier said.
The flyers say people should not purchase gift cards at the direction of anyone over the phone. They say no government agency or legitimate business will ask for payment in gift cards.
Gift card scams are commonly reported to police by Moscow residents.
Lanier said the notices were placed on gift card kiosks at Safeway, Walgreens, Rosauers, Tri-State Outfitters, Marshalls, Staples, Rite Aid, Walmart and WinCo.
Learn magic with free online course
The Whitman County Rural Library System is offering residents the chance to learn magic tricks at home with illusionist Jeff Evans.
The library system, helped by a grant from United Way, will offer the free online course through May 5. Contact the library to receive log-in information to access the video vault containing instructions, demonstrations and artwork downloads.
You can also drop by your Whitman County Library location to pick up a sampling of tricks and website access. This magic course is recommended for grades 3 and up. Teens and adults will be creatively challenged, according to the library staff. Check out the library’s website, www.whitco.lib.wa.us, or call (877) 733-3375 with questions.
Poetry relay events scheduled for April 15
The Moscow Arts Commission, in collaboration with the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, will present the April Poetry Relay at 7 p.m. April 15.
The digital broadcast will feature original poetry from area poets Ron McFarland, Ed Flathers, D’Wayne Hodgin and current Moscow Poet Laureate Susan Hodgin. The event will be hosted by poet and University of Idaho professor Michael McGriff. The evening will also feature music from the Palouse Jazz Project, a faculty sextet at the Lionel Hampton School of Music.
Digital event attendees are encouraged to make the evening special by purchasing to-go orders from local businesses.
To reserve your free ticket, visit bit.ly/2021aprilpoetryrelay.