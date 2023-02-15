Fentanyl info session planned in Troy
The city of Troy will have an information session about fentanyl at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Troy School Multi-Purpose Room, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. The session is part of the Fentanyl Awareness and Education project.
Speakers will include Darrell Keim from Latah Recovery Center, Jennifer Grinage from Gritman Medical Center and John Kempf, a captain with the Idaho State Police. Kempf is a certified expert witness on drug investigations in both state and federal courts. Kiem is the founding executive director of the Latah Recovery Center. Grinage joined Troy Family Medicine in 2018. For more information contact Troy City Hall at (208) 892-3030.
Conservation districts to have joint meeting in March
Pine Creek, Rock Lake, Whitman and Palouse conservation districts will have a joint meeting from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 1 at Palouse Empire Fairgrounds Community Building outside of Colfax. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. There will be a panel of growers present and an overview of funding opportunities and programs from local agencies.
Two pesticide education credits are available. A raffle is planned, Registration can be done online at palouseCD.org or through the local district.
Garfield Library offers mental health tools program
The Garfield Library and the Rev. Corey Laughary will have a community mental health tools program at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. The class is open to individuals and groups and will include training in suicide intervention, adverse childhood experiences, self-care encouragement and goal setting.
Laughary is a pastor, coach, EMS volunteer and chaplain. He is certified in mental health first aid for youths and adults. The program is free and supported through a grant from Washington State University. For more information on the program, contact Laughery at (509) 878-1509.
Boost Collaborative fundraising dinner tickets on sale
Boost Collaborative will have the fourth annual Night of Champions fundraising dinner and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. March 4, at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Tickets start at $65 and are available online at boostcollaborativewa.org.
The keynote speaker is Haley Moss, an attorney, author, artist, consultant and neurodiverse advocate. Moss was diagnosed with autism at age 3. Boost Collaborative is a nonprofit agency which serves special needs children around the Palouse. For more information visit boostcollaborativewa.org.