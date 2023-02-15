Fentanyl info session planned in Troy

The city of Troy will have an information session about fentanyl at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Troy School Multi-Purpose Room, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. The session is part of the Fentanyl Awareness and Education project.

Speakers will include Darrell Keim from Latah Recovery Center, Jennifer Grinage from Gritman Medical Center and John Kempf, a captain with the Idaho State Police. Kempf is a certified expert witness on drug investigations in both state and federal courts. Kiem is the founding executive director of the Latah Recovery Center. Grinage joined Troy Family Medicine in 2018. For more information contact Troy City Hall at (208) 892-3030.