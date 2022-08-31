Human Rights Day at the Moscow Farmers Market
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force will have a table at the Moscow Farmers Market on Saturday for Human Rights Day. The theme is building a welcoming community. Attendees can find information about regional and national welcoming communities and write their opinions on the theme.
Library district announces new branch hours
The Oakesdale, Rosalia and Tekoa branches of the Whitman County Library will have new hours starting next week. The Oakesdale Library will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. The Rosalia Library will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Tekoa Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays starting Tuesday, and storytime will be at 11:15 a.m.
For more information on each of the 14 branches of the Whitman County Library District and to see a complete list of events visit whitcolib.org.
WSU’s Foley Institute starts new lecture series
The Washington State University Foley Institute will start a new lecture series on political issues and the 2022 midterms with a talk on “After Dobbs: The election and the Supreme Court’s future direction” at noon Tuesday in the Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall on the Washington State University Pullman campus.
The presentation will be made by Stefanie Lindquist, a professor of law and political sciences at Arizona State University. It will be livestreamed on Youtube at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute.
The 2022 midterm elections speaker series will be held weekly and will include guest speakers like James Curry from the University of Utah, Alison Gash from the University of Oregon and Sara Jamali, an author. The presentations are open to all interested. For more information visit foley.wsu.edu.
UI to present ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ on Sept. 10
A performance of the play “Every Brilliant Thing,” starring assistant professor Craig Miller, will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., in Moscow. After the play there will be a question and answer session from the University of Idaho Counseling and Testing Center, Recreation and Wellbeing and Miller.
The performance is free to University of Idaho students. Cost for the public ranges from $5 to $25. Tickets can be reserved at uidaho.edu/theatretix.
“Every Brilliant Thing” is written by Duncan MacMillian and Jonny Donahoe and shares life’s struggles and celebrations of the good. The play is in recognition of World Suicide Awareness Day. For more information contact the Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.