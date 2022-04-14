Johnson named Moscow DYW for 2023
Ayva Johnson was named Moscow’s Distinguished Young Woman for 2023 in a program held Saturday at Logos South School.
Johnson, the daughter of Tiffany and Derek Johnson, won the category of self-expression, talent, interview and scholastic. She earned a total of $3,200 in scholarships.
Lily Leidenfrost was named first alternate. She earned scholarships in the categories of spirit, fitness, scholastic and interview. She earned $1,500 in scholarships.
Also competing were Brenna Newlan and Courtney Bullers.
Walker is chosen Kendrick-Juliaetta DYW
Alizabeth Walker was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman for Kendrick-Juliaetta at the program held Saturday in the high school gymnasium.
Walker, the daughter of Megan Walker of Kendrick, earned $1,700 in scholarships. She won in self-expression and Be Your Best Self categories.
First alternate is Samantha Roberts, who was first in scholastics, interview and talent. She collected $1,150 in scholarships. Second alternate is Star Flint; she won the fitness and spirit category and took home $550 in scholarships. Other contestants were Drew Stacy and Mason Anderson.
City of Pullman opens public comment for city council redistricting draft maps
Pullman residents are invited to provide feedback on three city council ward redistricting draft maps starting Saturday and lasting for 10 days.
The draft maps can be found at pullman-wa.gov/redistricting. Redistricting happens every 10 years, following the U.S. Census.
Comments can be submitted by email at redistricting@pullman-wa.gov, by phone at (509) 338-3311, in person at City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., building A, in Pullman, or by attending the public hearing. The public hearing is scheduled at 7 p.m. April 26 at Pullman City Hall. More information can be found at pullman-wa.gov/redistricting.
United Way of Whitman County opens grant applications
The United Way of Whitman County has opened applications for nonprofits on the Palouse. The deadline to apply is May 16 and can be submitted online at whitmanunited.org/apply-for-funds.
Organizations and groups which help community residents meet basic needs such as nutrition, shelter, health care, education and financial stability are strongly encouraged to apply.
The grant applications will include a survey of the nonprofit’s operations and impact in the community and organizations will be required to meet virtually to discuss their work. For more information visit whitmanunited.org/apply-for-funds or contact Eric Fejeran at (509) 339-4962 or by email at contact@whitmanunited.org.
Western Governors’ Association opens webinar series
The Western Governors’ Association will have four webinars in support of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s “Working Lands, Working Communities” initiative.
The webinars will cover strategies for improved cross-boundary land management, invasive grass management, federal investments in forest management and development of conservation markets in the west.
The first webinar is scheduled from 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday and registration can be done online at bit.ly/3LZNHPJ. It will cover planning and collaboration tools. The second webinar will cover conservation markets in the West and is scheduled for April 21. For more information on the webinars or to learn more on the initiative visit bit.ly/37iILXt.
BookPeople of Moscow plans book signing and reading
BookPeople of Moscow will have author Sayantani Dasgupta, of Wilmington, N.C., for a book signing and reading starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow.
Dasgupta will read from her book “Women Who Misbehave,” a collection of short stories before a follow up Q&A with Tara Roberts, local journalist and University of Idaho instructor. Books will be available for sale and signing.
Dasgupta was raised in New Delhi and received her Masters of Fine Art in creative writing from the University of Idaho, this is her first book of fiction.
University of Idaho Exercise Physiology Research laboratory wants research participants
The University of Idaho Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory is looking for research participants ages 18 and older with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes to participate in a study. It is on how diet, physical activity and gut health affects diabetic nerve damage.
The study lasts through April and a $45 gift card will be provided once the participant has completed both visits. The first visit will be one hour and the second will be within a week of the first one. The study will include a survey on dietary history and physical activity levels as well as a finger-stick blood test and a stool sample.
More information can be found by emailing to exphys@uidaho.edu or calling (208) 885-2007.