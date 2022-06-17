Palouse Care Network opens new center in Pullman
The Palouse Care Network will open a new care center June 20 in Pullman. The center is located at 1540 NE Stadium Way, two blocks from the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. Palouse Care Network is a faith-based nonprofit in the Palouse Region that provides free and low-cost services including pregnancy tests, cancer screenings, fertility care, life coaching, counseling and parenting classes.
An open house is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1540 NE Stadium Way, in Pullman. Staff and volunteers will provide tours of the building and discuss the services provided at the facility. For more information about the event, email office@palousecarenetwork.com.
The Idaho Foodbank announced June distribution date in Moscow
The Idaho Foodbank and volunteers from United Way of Moscow/Latah County will be distributing food boxes starting at 10 a.m. June 27 at Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
The boxes contain fresh produce, frozen meals, dairy and dry goods. All boxes are free, and no documentation is required. For more information about the food boxes, call The Idaho Foodbank at (208) 746-2288 or visit idahofoodbank.org.
City of Moscow opens storm drain mural submissions
The city of Moscow announced the opening of submissions for storm drain mural proposals. Submissions are open through August 2 via Submittable at bit.ly/3QqvZrC. Submissions are open to all youth and adult artists who live in Latah County, Nez Perce County, Asotin County, Whitman County, and Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members.
The designs will be placed on mobile mini-murals on sign stands which will be placed near storm drain inlets. The murals will be on display for two to four years. No emailed or physical submissions will be accepted. For more information about the project and the Moscow Public Art program, visit ci.moscow.id.us/218/Public-Art.