Local Briefs

Deadline to apply for Idaho art grants is Sunday
The deadline to apply for grants to support fine arts, performing arts and design courses in rural Idaho school districts and charter schools closes Sunday. Requests can be made for up to $15,000 to purchase equipment, supplies and curricular materials to support art education programs.
School districts and charter schools must be considered a rural school based on Idaho Code Section 33-319. The grants are administered by the Idaho Commission on the Arts. For more information and to start the application, visit arts.idaho.gov/grants/ruralschools.
League of Women Voters of Moscow has discussion on wildland fire in Idaho
The League of Women Voters of Moscow speaker forum will host Heather Heward, a senior instructor at the University of Idaho, to discuss the history of wildland fire in Idaho at noon Wednesday via Zoom. The login information can be found at the League of Women Voters website at lwvmoscow.org.
Heward will discuss the events and politics which have shaped the landscape of wildland fire in Idaho and what actions Idahoans can take in the future to prevent fires and improve conditions. She has a masters degree in Fire Ecology and Management from the University of Idaho and is starting a Ph.D. in Adult Organizational Learning and Leadership. Heward has been a seasonal firefighter since 2002 and continues to work on prescribed fires and wildfires.