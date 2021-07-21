Man airlifted to Coeur d’Alene hospital after accidentally shooting himself
A 36-year-old man was taken early Tuesday morning to Coeur d’Alene via Life Flight Network after he allegedly accidentally shot himself while trying to clear a .22 caliber revolver at a home on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street, Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said.
Dahlinger said the bullet went through the man’s right hand and into his groin sometime around 12:17 a.m. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow before he was airlifted.
Dahlinger said the man is expected to be cited for allegedly discharging a firearm in city limits.
Moscow Mountain roads closed because of fire danger
The gates on Moscow Mountain Road/Rock Creek Road and West Twin Road on Moscow Mountain have been closed because of extreme fire conditions, according to a North Latah County Highway District news release.
Because all Bennett Lumber lands and other private lands on Moscow Mountain are closed to public access because of high fire danger, the highway district commissioners ordered that the gates be closed to further mitigate any hazardous situations.
Chairman Chuck Bond said with the extreme fire danger in Latah County and with firefighting resources spread thin, closing the roads would be an appropriate and prudent measure to help ensure public safety.
Utility project will close lanes, sidewalks on West Third Street
Temporary lane and sidewalk closures on West Third Street, between Main and Lieuallen streets near Papa Murphy’s in Moscow, should be expected while crews work on a project that converts overhead communication utilities underground along the Third Street corridor, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The project started Tuesday and is expected to be substantially completed by Aug. 31.
It will be performed prior to the start of work for the Local Highway Safety Improvement Program Third Street Safety Improvement Project. The city contracted with M & L Construction Inc., of Spokane, to complete the project.
For questions about the project, including the project schedule or concerns about resident access, contact Nathan Suhr at (208) 883-7029.
Crazy Days event scheduled in Pullman
Businesses in downtown Pullman will participate in a Crazy Days event Thursday through Saturday. Businesses will feature sidewalk sales and promotions.
Many businesses also will extend Thursday operating hours to coincide with the Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s Music on Main series, to feature local band Soulstice 6-8 p.m. in Pine Street Plaza. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Party to celebrate ADA anniversary is Thursday in Moscow
Disability Action Center NW will have a free public party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Park in Moscow. The event will celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act being signed into law.
The event will feature a resource fair, wheelchair obstacle course, door prizes, kites and a free barbecue lunch. In addition, free food boxes for the food insecure will be available for distribution and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be hosted by CHAS.
Disability Action Center NW will present the Tom McTevia Memorial Award to Pullman Community Gardens at Koppel Farm at 11 a.m. The award, for work done to make the farm more accessible, will be accepted on behalf of the Koppel Farm by Tim Paulitz.
Local libraries earn funding through rescue act
The Idaho Commission for Libraries recently announced the distribution of $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 48 Idaho libraries.
A competitive grant process was utilized to award the funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Included among the recipients were the Latah County Library District and the University of Idaho Library. In total, 74 Idaho libraries applied for the funds.
Beer, music festival scheduled for July 31 at Latah County Fairgrounds
Local breweries have teamed up with Rural Roots to have a local beer, music and food festival 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 31. The event will be on the lawn at the Latah County Fairgrounds at 1021 Harold St. in Moscow.
Breweries participating include Moscow Brewing Company, Hunga Dunga, Rants and Raves, Shattuck Brewing and Hardware Brewing Company. Each will provide 4-ounce pours of hand-crafted seasonal releases.
Food will be provided by Rants and Raves and Three Sisters Catering. Musical headliner, ColdRail Blues Band, will play from 8-10 p.m. The Kristie Project will play from 6-8 p.m. with Rebecca Lewis opening from 4-6 p.m.
General entry to the event is free. Tickets for the beer garden are $15 and include an event pint glass and four tastings. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, and at the site the day of the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Rural Roots is an Idaho-based nonprofit with the mission to support and enhance sustainable and organic agriculture and local food networks in Idaho and the Inland Northwest. Learn more: www.ruralroots.org
For more information, to sponsor, volunteer or participate, contact latejulyfest@gmail.com or (208) 874-3092.
Food distribution scheduled for Tuesday in Moscow
The Idaho Foodbank and volunteers from the United Way of Moscow/Latah County will distribute food boxes July 26 at the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph Street in Moscow.
Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. until all the food is gone. These boxes contain a variety of dairy, precooked meat and produce items. The food is free and no documentation or eligibility requirements are required.
For more Information, go to idahofoodbank.org/northcentral or call (208) 746-2288.