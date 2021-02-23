Pullman City Councilor earns certificate from Association of Washington Cities
Pullman City Councilor Pat Wright has been awarded the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Wright completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service. She joins Mayor Glenn Johnson and councilmembers Nathan Weller and Brandon Chapman who also hold the advanced certificate from AWC.
Wright has served on the city council since 2008. She is also president of the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation and on the Pullman Chamber of Commerce board of directors. In addition, she has been a member of and president of the boards of the Pullman Education Foundation, Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary and United Way of Pullman.
City of Moscow to limit in-person services through March 8
Because of the relatively high average daily cases of COVID-19, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only through March 8.
Moscow City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Under Gov. Little’s Modified Stage 3 Order, residents may attend public meetings in person. Meetings are also live-streamed via the City of Moscow’s YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/channel/UCKWc4NvnZV42fnuCQvnEPcg.