Pullman Farmers Market returns with changes
The Pullman Farmers Market will continue this week from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brelsford WSU Visitor Center at 150 NE Spring St. in Pullman.
The mid-week market returned last week for its 12th season on the Palouse, with some modifications in place because of COVID-19.
There will be no more than 10 patrons at a time on the lawn, no consumption of food on the site, no sampling of any items and the maintenance of proper social distancing of at least six feet between vendors and patrons. When possible, households should send only one member to shop.
The Pullman Farmers Market accepts SNAP/EBT, Washington Women Infant and Children market vouchers and Washington Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.
Palouse Pathways announces June events
Palouse Pathways, a local nonprofit providing resources around higher education, is hosting a series of virtual events in June for families interested in planning and preparing for college.
A college essay boot camp is scheduled for June 1, 3 and 5, featuring live online presentations by national expert Ethan Sawyer. Peggy Jenkins, founder and director of Palouse Pathways, said she predicts college admissions essays will have greater importance for members of the class of 2021 since many colleges will allow students to apply without submitting SAT or ACT scores.
Palouse Pathways also will offer a college exploration class to students in the 10th and 11th grades at 11 a.m. June 6 and 13 or 10 a.m. June 9 and 11. A presentation on finding affordable colleges will be 4 p.m. June 7 and 6 p.m. June 24.
Information about these programs and how to sign up can be found on the events page of the Palouse Pathways website at palousepathways.org/events.
Pullman High School reunion postponed to 2021
Oscarfest2020, an all classes Pullman High reunion, scheduled for July, has been rescheduled to July 23-24, 2021. The event will use the same website as used in previous years and at oscarfest2020.com
Alumni who have already signed up will be grandfathered in with the check sent for this year’s festival.
Hydroponics webinar scheduled for Thursday
A Thursday webinar on hydroponics is designed to introduce Idaho military veterans who garden to hydroponic systems, how they work, and their application to vegetable production.
The webinar is hosted by the University of Idaho Extension and Harvest Heroes, a farming education and training program that seeks to aid veterans in developing agricultural skills from gardening for their families, to running small farm enterprises, according to their Facebook profile.
To register, email RBurt@uidaho.edu. Those who register will receive a link to join the webinar live from 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
Pullman Girl Scouts invite members via Zoom
The Pullman Scouts-BSA Troop 560 for Girls will have a Zoom meeting from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.
Those interested in joining the troop or listening in to the meeting can email to get a link at pullmantroop560@gmail.com.
The troop, which is looking for new members, is learning skills and making plans for late summer activities.