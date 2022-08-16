BookPeople of Moscow reading to feature Jess Walter
BookPeople of Moscow will have Spokane author Jess Walter read from his latest book, “The Angel of Rome and Other Stores” at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Walter will be available to sign books afterward.
Admission is included with the purchase of a copy of the book through BookPeople of Moscow. An announcement will be made at bookpeopleofmoscow.com if tickets will be available at the door closer to the event. Walters is the author of 10 books including national bestseller, “The Cold Millions,” and is the winner of the Edgar Award. For more information visit jesswalter.com.