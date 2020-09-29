Pullman Regional Hospital nurse wins excellence award
Stephanie MacCulloch, a registered nurse with the hospital’s same-day services, is the latest recipient of a DAISY Award at Pullman Regional Hospital. The DAISY Award is a national program designed to recognize outstanding nurses nominated by their patients and voted on by their nursing peers.
MacCulloch received the award this month after being nominated by cancer-survivor and PRH patient Evelyn Harper from Kendrick. MacCulloch has worked at PRH for 24 years. While going to nursing school, she worked in the laboratory and then as a nurse in the emergency department when the hospital was located on the Washington State University campus. She moved to same-day services shortly after the new hospital opened on Bishop Boulevard in 2004.
WSU to stream Persian music concert online today
Nasir Haghighibardineh, an Iranian musician, will perform on Persian musical instruments such as the Tanbur, Setar and Tar in a live-streamed online performance at 11 a.m. today from Washington State University’s Bryan Hall Theatre.
The performance can be viewed online at the WSU School of Music’s Youtube channel at youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.