Pullman Main Street Revisions begin Tuesday
The City of Pullman has received approval from the Washington Department of Transportation to begin changes on the downtown test project on Main Street on Tuesday.
The jersey barriers and temporary bike lane will be removed, while the angled back-in parking spaces will remain.
Revision work is expected to take 2-3 days, and traffic delays might occur during the revision period.
‘Bring back bowling’ rally schedule in Pullman
Pullman community members will join the statewide “bring back bowling” rally Saturday, gathering at Zeppoz to call for the immediate reopening of bowling centers, which are currently closed because of statewide COVID-19 safety mandates.
The rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. Under normal circumstances, the second Saturday of August is celebrated by the bowling community as National Go Bowling Day.
Pullman Arts Commission virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday
The Pullman Arts Commission will have a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
To listen to the meeting live via telephone, dial (623) 404-9000. The meeting ID is 148 227 8361
To view the meeting’s agenda, visit bit.ly/30C94Sf.
Pullman school supplies drive next week
Pullman Kiwanis will take part in the annual regional school supplies drive, “Stuff the Bus,” on Monday through Aug. 16.
Supplies will not be collected directly in Pullman this year in order to reduce risk for teachers, volunteers, and school staff, but people are encouraged to donate online at pullmankiwanis.org or via mail.
People can also buy bags of school supplies at Dissmore’s IGA with the store’s discount. Dissmore’s will donate the supplies to Stuff the Bus in sealed boxes as the schools have requested.
The Pullman Kiwanis Club also gathers gently used musical instruments for Pullman school bands during Stuff the Bus, which can be dropped off at the Pullman School District office, 240 SE Dexter St.