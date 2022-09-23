UI announces Homecoming Parade grand marshal

The University of Idaho announced Kathy Clark, an alumni and former senior associate athletic director, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Homecoming parade Oct. 1 in downtown Moscow. Clark worked at UI for 25 years in the athletics department.

Clark helped to start the first women’s volleyball team in 1974 and was head coach during the first season, in which the team placed third in the Northwest College Women’s Sports Association. She was inducted into the University of Idaho Hall of Fame in 2007.

