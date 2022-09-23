UI announces Homecoming Parade grand marshal
The University of Idaho announced Kathy Clark, an alumni and former senior associate athletic director, will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Homecoming parade Oct. 1 in downtown Moscow. Clark worked at UI for 25 years in the athletics department.
Clark helped to start the first women’s volleyball team in 1974 and was head coach during the first season, in which the team placed third in the Northwest College Women’s Sports Association. She was inducted into the University of Idaho Hall of Fame in 2007.
Visiting writers to give trilingual reading event
Shawn Vestal, Domenico Mullensiefen and Hemil Garcia Henares will give a reading as part of the Visiting Writers Project at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The writers will read selections of their work in their original language and it will be followed with a reading in translation.
Vestal is from the United States, Mullensiefen is from Germany and Garcia Henares is from Peru. The readings will be interactive. Funding for the event was provided by the Idaho Humanities Council, College of Letters, Arts, and Social Sciences, the school of Global Studies, the Department of English and the School of Journalism and Mass Media.
Moscow League of Women Voters to have candidate forums
The Moscow League of Women Voters will have candidate forums from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at the Latah County Fairgrounds Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. The moderator will be Don Burnett, a retired University of Idaho College of Law dean.
Questions can be submitted before the forum to moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com. The Oct. 5 forum will include candidates for Latah County Districts 2 and 3 commissioner, clerk and treasurer. The Oct. 6 forum will include legislative District 6, house Seats A and B and the senate position.
Palouse Basin Water Summit scheduled for Oct. 18
The Palouse Basin Water Summit is scheduled for 4:30-8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. The summit is free and open to the public. For more information visit the summit webpage at bit.ly/3UwoXU6.
Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Executive Director Celine Acord will give the annual state of the basin report and Robin Nimmer, senior hydrogeologist with Alta Science and Engineering, will discuss her work to identify additional water supplies.
Robert Glennon, western water expert and author, will attend the summit. Glennon is the recipient of two National Science Foundation grants and is a regents professor in the Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona.