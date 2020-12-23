Man cited after shooting himself in hand
A 46-year-old man was allegedly decocking a 9-millimeter pistol when a round fired and struck the man’s hand Monday on the 300 block of Tracy Court in north Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
The man was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and has since been released. The incident was reported at 5:18 p.m.
Krasselt said the man was cited for suspicion of discharging a weapon within city limits.
Man blows air horn to combat loud dogs, cited for disturbing the peace
A 70-year-old man reportedly deemed his upstairs neighbor’s dogs too loud and blew an airhorn in retaliation Monday night on the 500 block of North Washington Street, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
Krasselt said police have responded to the man’s residence multiple times this year because the man was allegedly blowing an air horn. He was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace Monday when police were called to the home at 9:11 p.m.
Pullman roads closed after wind storm
Two roads on Military Hill in Pullman were closed Tuesday morning because of damage from Monday night’s wind storm.
Harrison Street between State and Gary streets was closed. Bryant Street between Windus and Harrison streets also was closed.
The City of Pullman announced there is no estimated time for these roadways to reopen, though the proper entities have been made aware of the road hazards.
Photos posted by the city show fallen trees and a damaged power line.