Moscow’s Hartleyrunning for state senator
Moscow’s James Hartley announced he is running for Idaho’s District 6 state senator seat as part of the Constitutional Party.
According to a news release from Hartley, he works as a full stack software engineer near Moscow, and owns a gun store and gun manufacturing operation in Plummer. He teaches firearms safety courses and tactical training for all firearms.
He is a member of the Constitution Party and is working to establish central committees in the northern counties of Idaho.
The primary election is May 17.
Game night scheduled at Palouse Library rescheduled
The Palouse Library has rescheduled the game night from 6:30-9 p.m. April 29. The game night will have room for board games and card games like Magic the Gathering and Mahjong.
The event is sponsored by a grant from the Rural Development Initiative and is free and open to everyone. For more information on the game night contact Sarah Bofenkamp at (509) 878-1513 or by liking the library’s Facebook page.
Jordan Schnitzer Museum ofArt has Indie Folk concert series
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University has scheduled live performances to accompany its Indie Folk exhibit. The music is from a playlist made for the exhibit by Eric Isaacson of Mississippi Records.
The first concert is from Bigger Boat, an a capella group from Moscow and scheduled from 4-5 p.m. Friday at the Pavilion Gallery, located at 1535 Wilson Rd. in Pullman. The music will be a mix of sea shanties and work songs. Audience participation is encouraged.
The next concert is from Portland musician Brian Mumford of Dragging an Ox Through Water from 4-7 p.m. April 29 on Terrell Mall in front of the museum. Seattle based artist and musician Whiting Tennis, will be showcased at the event. The concert will be opened by Pullman’s Raza NorthWest with WSU faculty Darryl Singleton and Alan Malfavon. They will play son jarocho, a style of Mexican folk music.
League of Women Votersplans discussion on water supply
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a presentation on water supply planning at noon Tuesday via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the league’s website at lwvpullman.org. The discussion is free and open to the public.
The presentation will be given by Robin Nimmer and Paul J. Kimmell. Nimmer is working with the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee to identify and evaluate additional water supplies in the Palouse Basin. Kimmell is the Palouse regional business and public affairs manager with Avista and serves on the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee.
Palouse Choral Society sells tickets for anniversary performance
The Palouse Choral Society is celebrating its 20th anniversary at 4 p.m. May 1 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for students, children ages six to 12 are free.
The concert will introduce Matthey Myers, the new artistic and music director. It will include a reprisal of Mozart’s “Coronation Mass” and “Vox Crepusculum”. Tickets are available online at palousechoralsociety.org. For more information contact the society at (208) 352-0201 or by email atboxoffice@palousechoralsociety2.org.
Washington Idaho Symphony to feature young artists
The Washington Idaho Symphony closes its 50th season by featuring the winners of the 2022 Young Artists Competition at their final concerts scheduled at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way and 3 p.m. April 24 at Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St.
The concert will have solo performances from Avery Perce-Garnett, winner of the college division and Tokuji Miyasaka, winner of the high school division. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 to 18, and free for children under 12. Washington State University, University of Idaho and Spokane Falls Community College Pullman branch students get in free. For more information visitwa-idsymphony.org.