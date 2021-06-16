Man allegedly breaks downtown Moscow window, injures hand
A 28-year-old man allegedly shattered a downtown Moscow business’s window early Monday morning, apparently injuring his hand in the process, Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said.
The affected business, MosCoWork, is on East Third Street between Main and Washington streets.
Dahlinger said the allegedly intoxicated man reportedly entered the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Moscow around 4:30 a.m. with a bleeding hand and that he did not remember how he got hurt.
Police and emergency medical services responded to the hotel. Dahlinger said EMS evaluated the man and he was not taken to the hospital. He was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property.
Man accidentally discharges round from handgun
A 50-year-old man allegedly accidentally discharged a round from his handgun while trying to remove a magazine Monday night on the 200 block of Henley Street, Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot sound at about 9:30 p.m.
Dahlinger said the bullet was reportedly fired at the ground and no one was injured. The man was cited for suspicion of discharging a weapon in city limits.
McMorris Rodgers introduces bill inspired by Malden fire
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers introduced a new bill to Congress intended to allow rural communities to receive disaster aid more quickly.
According to a news release from Rodgers, the Making Aid for Local Disasters Equal Now Act is named after the Whitman County town destroyed by the Babb Road Fire in 2020.
The MALDEN Act would require the president to approve or deny a disaster declaration request within 30 days. If the request is not denied within 30 days, then it is approved.
It would ensure rural communities receive recovery assistance by requiring FEMA to work in coordination with state leadership to provide guidance to local emergency managers on developing a recovery team.
They must also assist in identifying short and long-term recovery resources, including resources to prevent secondary natural disasters like flooding, mudslides and rockslides.
After President Donald Trump declined to sign a disaster declaration for Malden and the neighboring Pine City, President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration in February.