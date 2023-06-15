Whitman County Association of Realtors announce scholarship recipients
The Whitman County Association of Realtors has announced the 2023 college and trade school scholarship recipients are Kendra Lentz and Fritz Meisel.
Lentz graduated from Garfield-Palouse High School and received the $1,000 WSU scholarship. She is planning to major in bioengineering and focus on biomedical engineering.
Meisel graduated from Pullman High School and received the $1,000 trade school scholarship. He will be attending a trade school to become a journeyman welder.
For more information about the association visit wcar.org.
Forest Owners Field Day Saturday in Troy
The Idaho Forest Owners Association and the University of Idaho Experimental Forest will have a Forest Owners Field Day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Meadows Station in the University of Idaho Experimental Forest and Tamarack Road in Troy. Registration costs $35 per person or $45 for a family and can be done online at idahoforestowners.org/event-registration.
There will be more than 15 educational stations to learn about forest insects, disease, forest road maintenance, building trails, protecting streams and more.
A lunch presentation will discuss local forest and wildfire history of the Palouse Range. Live music will be performed by Chelsea Llewelyn and Maggie Keefe of The Chelseas and accompanied by Will Fontane.
New exhibit at the 1912 Center
The 1912 Center Hallway gallery has opened a new art exhibit titled “Lost in the Palouse Landscape” featuring the artist Ludmilla Parez Saskova. The show will be on display through the end of August. The 1912 Center, located at 412 E. Third St., Moscow, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call (208) 669-2249.