Moscow’s Rendezvous in the Park canceled
Moscow’s annual music and arts festival Rendezvous in the Park has been canceled because of coronavirus closures and social distancing.
Organizers will arrange a smaller event in the summer to stand in for the festival. They will keep the community updated on their Facebook page at bit.ly/3aakhuS.
The event was founded in 1982, with a goal to bring a diverse mix of local, national, and international musicians to Moscow for a three-day festival at East City Park. This year’s Rendezvous was scheduled to feature headliners Desert Noises, the Vegabonds and the duo Jocelyn and Chris Arndt.
Garfield-Palouse FFA club schedules plant sale dates
The Gar-Pal FFA club will hold its annual plant sale April 25 and 29, and May 2 and 6.
This event will look different than past years’ plant sales. The FFA will be doing the sale by appointments to keep club members and customers safe. The sale will take place in the FFA greenhouse. Appointments can be booked in 15-minute blocks using their website.
The Gar-Pal FFA notes that 15 minutes is not long to shop, but shoppers can review available plants online. If visiting the greenhouse is not safe for you, call or email Megan Wilson at (206) 265-0004 or mwilson@garpal.net. The FFA asks that shoppers pay with checks if possible. If you must pay with cash, bring smaller bills to make exact change.
To book an appointment or view flower options, visit bit.ly/2RANusu.
SEL and Schweitzers donate $40,000 to Whitman County nonprofit
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer recently announced donations totaling $40,000 to Whitman County’s Community Action Center.
Community Action Center meets short-term basic food and housing needs. The group also moves people experiencing poverty or disrupted employment toward long-term food and housing security.
While CAC discourages household donations of food to keep work streamlined and to minimize infection risk, financial donations can be sent to CAC at 350 SE Fairmont Road, Pullman, or made online at cacwhitman.org/donate.
Digital collections available from Whitman County library
Whitman County Library remains closed, but the WA Anytime Digital collection of more than 40,000 popular ebooks and audiobooks is open. Visit anytime.overdrive.com or download Libby, the reading app from OverDrive. Select Whitman County Library and enter your library card to access the collection.
Whitman County residents without a library card can sign up for an instant digital library card now through June 30, and begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks by entering their cellphone number.
To sign up for the digital card using a smartphone or computer, community members can visit www.anytime.overdrive.com or download Libby app. A verification service connects the user’s name and phone number to a physical address. If that address is within the library service region, users can begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks from the WA Anytime Library’s digital collection. The cell phone number doubles as a library card number for this collection only.
Library trivia contests come to Facebook Live
Whitman County Library trivia contests are moving online. At 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, people can visit the library’s Facebook page to participate in the competition. Trivia host Sarah Phelan will present an abridged contest of five questions.
The library’s book club is also moving online. The next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. April 27 on Facebook Messenger video chat. Participants will each discuss what they are reading now and also provide recommendations for each other. To join the conversation, email sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us or call her at (509) 397-4366.
To learn more about these programs visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us, where you can access services including Lynda Online Tutoring, which offers more than 12,000 courses in subjects like coding, website building and photography.
Moscow Chamber of Commerce postpones annual fundraiser
The Moscow Chamber Foundation Auction Committee has postponed its Summer Soiree and Auction. The new date is Nov. 13 at the Best Western Plus University Inn. The decision is based on cautionary efforts to protect members and clients at the soiree.
All funds from the dinner and auction go toward Moscow Chamber Foundation projects in the Latah County region.
WSU hosting social distancing scavenger hunt
Washington State University’s Graduate and Professional Students Association has invited its students to participate in a social distancing photo scavenger hunt, starting this week and ending April 30. The first 10 completed entries will win a $10 gift card to Ferdinand’s on the WSU campus.
The list of 14 items include a selfie with chalk art, a photo of a water tower and a picture of wildlife.
Gift cards will be mailed to winners. As people take photos, the GPSA asks participants to remember to practice safe social distancing. For more information contact Rachel Wong at gpsa.programming@wsu.edu.
Moscow Indian restaurant donates meals
Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine in Moscow will continue to donate meals to those in need every Monday until the economy recovers, according to a news release.
During its March 30 feed, Mela staff were overwhelmed with calls on the day of the event. Mela owners hope to reach more seniors who can order meals in the days preceding Monday donations, to spread out calls.
Seniors and immune deficient citizens can call (208) 596-9001 for free delivery. Mela owners suggest scheduling a meal pick-up time if possible. Walk-ins are welcome, too.
Mela donated 500 chicken tandoori meals Monday to community members. To support poor daily workers in Bangladesh, Mela encourages participants to donate if possible.