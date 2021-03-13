SEL to hold coronavirus vaccine clinic March 22
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman will have a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 22 for residents of Whitman County.
The clinic is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. at the SEL Events Center at 1825 Schweitzer Drive.
The clinic is by appointment only. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
Current eligibility includes: Residents older than 65, and all people older than 50 who also live in a multigenerational household in Whitman County (grandparents living with grandchildren); pre-K educators, K-12 teachers, and licensed childcare workers for 1B Tier 1; and health care workers at risk for COVID-19 infection, first responders and people who live or work in long-term care facilities.
Eligible as of March 22 are workers in agriculture, fishing vessel crews, food processing, grocery stores, correctional facilities and public transit, and pregnant or disabled individuals.
SEL will host the clinic in collaboration with the Whitman County Health Department and Range Community Clinic, a nonprofit, community-based academic health network serving patients in rural and urban underserved communities.
To learn more about who currently is eligible to receive the vaccine in Washington, visit www.whitmancountypublichealth.org.
Blood donors sought for Colfax event
Residents can give blood from 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Center, next to the Colfax Library in downtown Colfax. Safety COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks, will be followed. Appointments are encouraged by calling (877) 258-4815 or by going online at www.vitalant.org. Priority is given to those with appointments. Please complete a health history online to speed up the donation process. Walk-ins are seen on a first-come basis with photo ID required.
Foley Institute talk to focus on global democracy
The Washington State University Foley Institute’s series on the crisis in constitutional democracy concludes with a presentation by Kim Lane Scheppele of Princeton University.
Scheppele will speak on democracy in a global context. Her recent work has focused on the rise of autocratic legalism in Europe and around the world.
The talk is scheduled for noon and can be viewed at the Foley Institute’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
AARP offers free tax preparation and e-filing
The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. The service is available to low- to moderate-income taxpayers with a special emphasis on those 50 and older.
This year appointments are required. Face masks also are required.
Assistance will be offered at the 1912 Center in Moscow from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through April 9.
Tax-Aide can prepare most forms including 1040 and supporting schedules. Taxpayers must bring social security cards, photo identification, all income and expense documents. Previous years tax returns are requested. Those wanting to make an appointment can call (208) 310-0193.