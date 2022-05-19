Pullman Civic Theater schedules auditions
The Pullman Civic Theater will have auditions for a children’s show production of “Peter Pan” at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Gladish Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman. The show will be from July 29-31 and Aug. 4-7. Audition forms are available atpullmancivictheatre.org/auditions. Forms are also available at the auditions.
The theater also is looking for volunteers to help with costuming, staging, props and other areas of the production. The play will be directed by Penny Gonzales. Rehearsals begin the week after the auditions.
Response team to have ‘Stop the Bleed’ event
The Latah County Community Emergency Response Team and the iE Solutions Group are partnering to participate in national “Stop the Bleed” outreach day from 8 a.m. to noon May 28 at the Moscow Farmers Market. There would be a free hands-on event from 2-6 p.m. the same day at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow.
The “Stop the Bleed” outreach day is a national campaign to provide training on how to give assistance in cases of severe bleeding. For more information visit stopthebleed.org or email contact@latahcert.us.
Genesee gallery opens new exhibit in June
The Little Pink House Gallery will open an exhibit titled “Montage/Melange” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 and 5 at the gallery located at 157 North Elm St., in Genesee. The exhibit is dedicated to the diverse range of artists who can influence lives.
The exhibit will include works from Jean Arnold, Sean Cassidy, Paul Gollins, Casey Doyle, Ray Esparsen, Kat Fekkas, Jeanne Fulfs, Aaron Johnson, David Herbold, Jill Kyong, Lauren McCleary, Mario Montes, Noah Schuerman and Ellen Vieth. For more information visit littlepinkhousegallery.com.
JRM Foundation opens 2022 hero nominations
The JRM Foundation for Humanity has opened nominations for the 2022 Hometown Hero awards. The deadline to submit a nomination is July 30 and nominations can be done online at jrmfoundation.org/nominate/.
Those selected will receive a medal at a ceremony Sept. 10 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. The awards will focus this year on individuals who “share their resources and time, intellect and ideas for a better tomorrow.” The JRM Foundation was founded in 2010. For more information on the foundation visit jrmfoundation.org.