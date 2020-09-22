Tree on power line likely caused Malden fire
A tree that made contact with a power line is apparently the cause of the fire that burned more than 100 homes in Malden and Pine City on Labor Day.
The Associated Press reported that a burned tree found by Spokesman-Review staff apparently was the fire’s starting point during a Sept. 7 windstorm, Avista Utilities spokeswoman Casey Fielder said.
However, the utility has not found evidence that any deficiencies in its equipment, maintenance or vegetation management caused recent fires, Avista said in a Friday statement.
On Monday, the Whitman County Commissioners said the county’s emergency declaration will allow FEMA to start removing public debris from the fire damage sooner.
Additionally, the county is following the Whitman County Health Department recommendation to waive fees for on-site septic and potent water for Malden and Pine City residents trying to rebuild their homes.
LWV to register voters today
The League of Women Voters of Moscow is participating in National Voter Registration Day by assisting community members with the voter registration process.
Representatives from the league will be on hand 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of One World Cafe on the corner of Main and Sixth streets and Café Artista on the corner of Main and Third streets in Moscow.
League members will help individuals fill out the voter registration forms and absentee ballot request forms. Interested individuals should bring identification or their Social Security number.
Moscow drive-in theater showing set for Friday
Moscow’s drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot will show “Arrival,” rated PG-13, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 per vehicle.
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre worked together to create the temporary drive-in theater. Space is limited. Staff ask that viewers follow social distancing guidelines so they can keep the theater going.
Lot opening, map, rules and other details can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.