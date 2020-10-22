Downtown Moscow sidewalk repairs to start Monday
The city of Moscow is engaging the services of Precision Concrete Cutting to remove many of the tripping hazards on sidewalks downtown, according to a city news release.
The project will start Monday and is expected to be complete within the week.
During the project, the city asks adjacent property owners to keep their doors and windows closed should a technician be working outside. Owners of vehicles parked in the immediate area may wish to move them to another location. Noise, dust and possible debris can be expected during the sidewalk repair process.
For questions about the schedule or concerns, contact Precision Concrete Cutting at (253) 848-1685. For project specific questions, contact the Moscow Engineering Division at (208) 883-7034.
For Americans with Disabilities Act accessible assistance or if the project is impacting the ability to access public services, call the environmental justice representative at (208) 883-7600 or email ejaccessibility@ci.moscow.id.us.
Latah County clerk reminds residents to vote absentee or in-person — not both
Latah County Clerk/Auditor/Recorder Henrianne Westberg is reminding voters who requested and received an absentee ballot to use that ballot to vote.
Westberg said in an email that some voters have visited the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow to vote early, saying they changed their mind and did not want to use the absentee ballot they received.
“We can’t allow a voter to have two active ballots to vote, so our office is then required to spoil the ballot we mailed them, and re-issue a new ballot to the voter,” she said in the email. “This is a waste of time and resources of taxpayer dollars.”
Westberg said the county invested the postage, both to and from the voter, as well as the cost of another ballot. The ballot drop box in the courthouse parking lot is an option if voters are concerned about mailing the ballot back.
She said she does not want to run out of ballots on Election Day.
Westberg said absentee ballots are counted the same as in-person ballots. The county has had three all-mail precincts for many years and has never had problems issuing or counting those ballots. Voter turnout in those precincts are the highest in the county, she said.
Pullman Civic Theatre partners and Inland Northwest Broadcasting host radio drama
Pullman Civic Theatre has partnered with Inland Northwest Broadcasting on its latest virtual theater project. PCT is recreating the radio drama “Dracula,” written by Orson Welles and performed by the Mercury Theater on the air in 1938.
The production was rehearsed over Zoom with the PCT actors, then recorded individually at The Gladish theater. The final product is mixed together with sound effects and spooky music.
The first episode has been published on the PCT YouTube page, and can be accessed on their website at www.pullmancivictheatre.org/virtualpct.
Part 2 will be published to the same page Saturday.
The production in its entirety will be aired at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 on four Inland Northwest Broadcasting stations: KRAO-FM (102.5), KCLX-AM (1450), KRPL-AM (1400) and KVTY-FM (105.1)
The final video will be released on Nov. 1 on the PCT website.
Annual steelhead derby canceled
The Colton Knights of Columbus Council No.1565 have canceled the 32nd Annual Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby for 2020.
Although the steelhead run would allow for fishing, the current COVID-19 pandemic prevents the event from holding its traditional sausage dinner and raffle.