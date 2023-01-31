Idaho Community Foundation announces grant opportunities
The Idaho Community Foundation has opened applications for the Forever Idaho North Grant Program, Idaho Future Fund and the North Idaho scholarships. The Forever Idaho North Grant program is open to community organizations in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties and is up to $25,000. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15 and can be done online at bit.ly/3WNoahM.
The Idaho Future Fund is open for public school libraries, schools and educational programs in Idaho and are aimed at supporting education. The deadline is March 1 and awards can range from $10,000 to $20,000. There are 11 North Idaho scholarships for students and a complete list can be found online at bit.ly/3WNoahM.
Neill Public Library Food for Fines drive starts February
Neill Public Library will have a Food for Fines drive throughout the month of February. For every nonperishable item donated, patrons will receive a waiver for existing overdue fines up to $10. The waivers do not apply to fees for lost or damaged library items and all donations will be given to the Pullman Community Action Center.
Items recommended include peanut butter, jams or jellies, soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, baby wipes, diapers and hygiene items. For more information, contact the Neill Public Library at (509) 334-3595.
UI Borah Symposium keynote address set for Feb. 7
Former United Nations human rights leader Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein will deliver the University of Idaho Borah Symposium closing keynote address at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Al Hussein’s speech had been postponed from September due to personal reasons.
Al Hussein is known for his criticism of facism, religious radicalism and threats to civil liberties in countries around the world. He was the sixth to serve in the United Nations human right leader and the first Arab and Muslim.
Palouse Conservation District to discuss irrigation
The Palouse Conservation District will have a conservation talk on drip and micro-irrigation strategies for small farms and backyard gardens at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. The talk will be given by Brad Jaeckel, farm manager at the Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm in Pullman. The talk is free to attend and registration can be done online at palousecd.org.
The presentation will cover examples of different systems and details on purchasing, installing, maintaining and operating the systems. There will be free drip irrigation kits for the first 25 participants to register. Those interested in the kit must indicate on the registration form and those who qualify will be contacted after the workshop to pick up the kit. Workshop attendance is mandatory to qualify for the kit.