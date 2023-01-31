Idaho Community Foundation announces grant opportunities

The Idaho Community Foundation has opened applications for the Forever Idaho North Grant Program, Idaho Future Fund and the North Idaho scholarships. The Forever Idaho North Grant program is open to community organizations in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties and is up to $25,000. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15 and can be done online at bit.ly/3WNoahM.

The Idaho Future Fund is open for public school libraries, schools and educational programs in Idaho and are aimed at supporting education. The deadline is March 1 and awards can range from $10,000 to $20,000. There are 11 North Idaho scholarships for students and a complete list can be found online at bit.ly/3WNoahM.

