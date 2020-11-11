Shots fired near Pullman apartments
Someone on Monday fired at least two gunshots near apartments in Pullman, and one bullet was found in an apartment on Northwood Drive.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said a witness called police at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday saying they heard a gunshot believed to have come from a white, midsize SUV in the area of Westwood and Merman drives, and then another gunshot in the direction the vehicle drove.
Police found a bullet hole and .45 caliber bullet in a Northwood Drive apartment. There were no injuries.
Opgenorth said he does not believe the apartment was a target, and it is unclear if there was a particular target.
Police are asking the public to call if they have any information about the incident.
Whitman County Library to participate in Colfax Holiday Open House sale this week
The Whitman County Library will participate in the Colfax Chamber of Commerce’s annual Holiday Open House event. Shoppers are invited to shop for DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes at the Colfax Library from Thursday through Saturday.
All items for sale will be individually priced at .50 cents each, or bundles of three DVDs, three CDs or a combination of three DVDs and CDs will be on sale for $1. VHS tapes will be 50 cents each or five for $1.
For each purchase, shoppers will get their Colfax Passport stamped. Passports are available at the library, and once filled, can be dropped off at the Colfax chamber office for a chance to win a $200 cash prize.
The Colfax Library will be open for the sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
All branches of the Whitman County Library will be closed today in honor of Veterans Day.
For more information on upcoming events, contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366, email info@whitco.lib.wa.us or visit whitco.lib.wa.us.
Christmas For Kids priority deadline for applications extended
Christmas For Kids, a local nonprofit organization providing gifts and warm clothing for the children of low-income families in Latah County, is accepting applications for its annual program.
Low-income families who wish to apply to receive gifts from local sponsors can download a form at the Moscow School District website, msd281.org, under the “Community Interest” tab.
Paper copies of the application are also available at the Moscow Chamber of Commerce or the Moscow Hope Center.
The priority deadline to apply has been extended to Nov. 18.
For more information on sponsoring a child, donating or volunteering, email christmas@moscow.com or call (509) 330-1046.