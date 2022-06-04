Scout project seeks donations for Sojourner’s Alliance
Jordan Raiden, member of Boy Scout Troop 345 in Moscow, will this month collect donations for Moscow’s Sojurner’s Alliance at the Moscow Walmart.
Raiden is completing his Eagle Scout project, and Raiden and fellow Scouts will be at the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18 and 19 to answer questions and collect donations. Suggested items include shelf stable food, toothbrushes and toothpaste. A complete list will be posted on the donation boxes.
APOD’s ‘Play On’ will take the stage in Viola
APOD Theater Productions’s performance of “Play On,” by Rick Abbot, will open at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola. There will also be shows at 7 p.m. Friday and a 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing Saturday.
Presale tickets at apodproductions.org are $12 for adults and $8 for youth. Tickets the day of the show are $15 and $10.
“Play On” is a comedy that pulls back the curtain and reveals the inside drama of a stage play. It will be set in the ’80s and is family friendly. The cast and crew is composed of community members from Potlatch to Genesee.
Genesee Community Days on tap for Friday, Saturday
The 60th annual Genesee Community Days is scheduled for Friday and June 11 in Genesee.
Friday’s lone event is the all-class reunion at the City Park from 4-9 p.m.
On June 11, a full slate of events is planned including a morning fun run, community breakfast, car show, parade, egg toss, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and corn hole competition.
For more information on the community days or to see the complete schedule visit cityofgenesee.com/community-day/.
The Kristie Project to open Tuesday market in Moscow
The first Tuesday Community Market of the season is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., in Moscow. Live music will be provided by The Kristie Project. Vendors will have produce, eggs, plants, crafts, beer, food and other local goods.
Vendors will include Runner Bean Ranch, Thistle Ridge Farm, Hands and Hearts Farms, Johnson’s Heritage Farmstead and Old World Annie’s. Those interested in volunteering can contact the Moscow Food Co-op at crambo@moscowfood.coop. More more information, email agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.