The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will have a free pesticide disposal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or anything ending with “cide” will be accepted. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, motor oil or rinsates will be accepted. Any loads over 1,000 pounds must be preregistered. To preregister, call (208) 332-8628.
Bike to school day planned for May 3
Safe Routes to School and all eight of Moscow’s public schools will participate in National Bike to School Day on May 3. All students who bike, take a scooter or skate to school will receive a reflective “safe routes to school” sticker.
Safe Routes to School encourages safety, physical activity, reduced traffic congestion and promotes the enjoyment of the outdoors. Parents, teachers and the community are encouraged to join in using alternative travel methods throughout the day.
Habitat reopens 2023 home applications
Palouse Habitat for Humanity has reopened the application period for the 2023 home in Palouse and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. May 31. The application is available online at palousehabitat.org/apply or from the habitat office at 306 N. Main St., Moscow. Packets can be mailed on request to director@palousehabitat.org or by calling (208) 883-8502.
To qualify applicants must: face a challenge to their current living situation including rent more than 30% of their monthly income, structural issue, overcrowding or other; currently live or work in Latah or Whitman County, meet Habitat income guidelines and demonstrate a willingness to partner with Habitat.
The Habitat income range has recently been increased to 80% of the area’s medium income and ranges from $23,805 to $63,400 for a family of four. Habitat homeowners will contribute $1,000 towards closing costs, invest 300-500 hours in the building process and then purchase the home from Habitat with a zero-interest, income-based mortgage.