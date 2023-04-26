Free pesticide disposal Thursday in Lewiston

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will have a free pesticide disposal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or anything ending with “cide” will be accepted. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents, motor oil or rinsates will be accepted. Any loads over 1,000 pounds must be preregistered. To preregister, call (208) 332-8628.

Bike to school day planned for May 3

Recommended for you