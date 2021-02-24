Two adults, child rescued from Moscow Mountain after snowmobile got stuck
Two adults and a young child were rescued Monday morning on Moscow Mountain after their snowmobile got stuck in the snow Sunday night, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
It said the 50-year-old Moscow man, 42-year-old Troy woman and 3-year-old girl accessed a cabin for warmth overnight.
The three were reported missing 7 a.m. Monday and Latah County Search and Rescue pulled them out later that morning. The three people had no injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Colfax High School teachers to discuss Equal Rights Amendment on March 4
A pair of Colfax High School teachers will discuss the Equal Rights Amendment and civics using the Harvard Case Method on March 4 in a presentation hosted by the League of Women Voters of Pullman.
The teachers, Andrew and Ronda Penwell, received a sponsorship by the LWV of Pullman in 2019 and traveled to Harvard to receive training in a program that teaches civics and government using the Harvard Case Method. The Penwells regularly use the case method in their high school civics classes.
The presentation is titled “Democracy and Women’s Rights in America: The Fight Over the ERA,” and the public can attend the 7 p.m. meeting. Attendees are required to register by Monday by emailing lwvpull@yahoo.com.
Background information and case reading materials will be shared ahead of the meeting. A Zoom link to the event will also be sent to those who register by Monday
Author to discuss new book Tuesday
Author Annie Lampman will give a live talk Tuesday on Facebook about her new book, “Sins of the Bees.”
The talk, from noon to 12:45 p.m., will be shown on the Latah County Library’s Facebook page at this shortened web link: tinyurl.com/u5mq9otr. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to participate in the event.
Questions for the author may be submitted before the event on paper at the Moscow Public Library or online at this shortened web link: tinyurl.com/AnnieLampmanLCLD. Those in the Latah County area will be entered to win a copy of “Sins of the Bees.”
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown at baileyg@latahlibrary.org.
Bank invites teens to create video
Zions Bank, with local branches in Moscow and Lewiston, is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera, Save! video contest, organized under the American Bankers Association Foundation.
The competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers — and for Idaho students, Zions Bank will select a winner to compete on the national level for a prize as much as $5,000.
To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 1. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules, which can be found at lightscamerasave.com
Entries may be submitted to Malcolm.Hong@zionsbank.com. Entrants must include a completed entry packet from www.zionsbank.com/LCS with submission.