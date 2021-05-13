Free food available at Walmart in Pullman
Free food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Pullman Walmart.
The food is available for anyone in need, and the event will be a drive-through. Residents are asked to line their vehicles around the perimeter of the parking lot and workers will fill car trunks with fresh meat, dairy and produce as well as dried goods.
Masks are required, and the event will happen rain or shine while supplies last.
Rummage sale to raise money for Moscow Central Lions Club
The Moscow Central Lions Club will raise money for community projects at a rummage sale scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
Expected is a wide selection of gently used items from furniture to cookware and garden tools to baby clothes. Payment is by donation.
All donations will go directly toward Lions Club community projects, such as providing free eyeglasses and maintaining Lions Park.
At the sale, residents of all ages can have free sight and hearing screenings, courtesy of the club. Donations for sale can be dropped off at the 1912 Center anytime June 4.
Residents can enroll in TSA PreCheck at Moscow event
Residents can enroll in TSA PreCheck in Moscow from May 24-28 at an event scheduled for the Best Western University Inn in Moscow.
There is no permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment center in the Moscow-Pullman area, so this five-day event makes for a convenient option, according to a news release from TSA.
The temporary enrollment center will operate from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. daily at 1516 Pullman Road. Appointments are recommended and available each day, although walk-ins will be accommodated.
Residents are encouraged to begin the enrollment process online. Start by visiting tsa.gov/precheck and select “Apply Now.” Follow the online prompts, enter the requested information and select “Moscow, ID” as the enrollment location.