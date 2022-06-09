Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announces grant awards
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced its latest round of fast-track grant awards to 13 nonprofit and governmental organizations from its service area.
On the Palouse, the J-K Senior Meals in Kendrick received $9,000 for handicapped approach to the senior center and for electrical upgrades, Inland Oasis of Moscow received $7,500 for the West Side Food Pantry, and Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow received $10,000 for its mental and supplemental health care assistance fund.
Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation fast-track grants are open from March 1 to May 23 and are reviewed and awarded monthly. The foundation promotes health, wellness or disease prevention in the foundation’s three-state and nine-county service area. For more information, visit lewisclarkhealth.org.
Reading program starts Monday at Latah County libraries
The Latah County Library District has a mix of in-person and offsite activities for participants in the summer reading program, which starts Monday and ends July 28. Readers are invited to register for the program by visiting a branch location in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch or Troy.
The annual program includes reading challenges, prizes, special events, live theater, arts and craft sessions, and STEM to-go activities. Performances by Eric Herman and Puppy Dog Dave, the Reptile Man and Radical Rick’s Extreme Science will be at some branches.
For more information visit latahlibrary.org/summer-reading-2/.
Garfield Library to feature ecologist at Monday event
Ecologist Jens Hegg will speak at noon Monday at the Garfield Library to help kick off the library’s summer reading program.
Hegg will discuss his research on salmon in Washington and Amazonian catfish. There will be two sawfish rostrums on display from the University of Idaho collections.
For more on the summer reading program, visit the Garfield Library’s website at whitcolib.org. For more information on Hegg, visit jenhegg.com.
University of Idaho Repertory Theatre returns with ‘Every Brilliant Thing’
The University of Idaho Repertory Theatre’s summer production of “Every Brilliant Thing” is scheduled from June 17-26 at the Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., in Moscow. Tickets are $5 to $25 and are available at uidaho.edu/theatretix.
The play was written by Dunchan McMillan and Jonny Donahoe and is directed by Princess Kannah, a recent UI Department of Theatre Arts graduate. UI professor Craig Miller is in the lead role. For more on this and other coming events, check uidaho.edu/class/theatre.