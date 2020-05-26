Movies from closed video co-op on sale
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow inherited the large collection of videos from Main Street Video Co-op, which recently closed. Kenworthy staff have been working to sort and make them ready for public use, according to a press release.
Films will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The list of films for sale will be released one day prior to sales.
Action films finished their flash sale last week. Anime will be on sale through Thursday. The mixed apes, alien and predator genre will be on sale May 29-31. Classic sci-fi will be on sale June 1-4. Shopping is online to maintain social distancing at kenworthy.org/moviesale.
Moscow makeshift drive-in theater to continue showings
Moscow’s new drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot, will continue with showings the next two weeks. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the theater will show “A League of Their Own,” the 1992, sports comedy-drama rated PG.
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow, and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre worked together to create the temporary drive-in theater. Space is limited. Staff ask that viewers follow guidelines so they can keep the theater going. Lot opening, map, rules and other details can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.
Washington State University offers digital privacy workshop
Lorena O’English, a social sciences and government information librarian at Washington State University Pullman will lead a workshop 6-7 p.m. Thursday, reviewing some of the issues surrounding digital privacy.
The lesson will provide a hands-on opportunity to learn about tools and resources to help participants protect their own digital privacy. Those interested in this event hosted by WSU’s Global Campus can register at rb.gy/edvtt7.