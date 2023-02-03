Pullman Rotary accepting grant applications

The Rotary Club of Pullman has opened grant applications for up to $1,500 to go toward community enhancement projects. The deadline to apply is March 31 and the application can be found online at pullmanrotary.org.

Applications can come from charitable organizations, schools, city government, individuals and rotary members. Projects should improve the local or broader Pullman community in some way. Previous projects have included team uniforms for the local YMCA Special Olympics athletes, a shed with garden tools for the Pullman Council on Aging and vision screening equipment.

