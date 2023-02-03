Pullman Rotary accepting grant applications
The Rotary Club of Pullman has opened grant applications for up to $1,500 to go toward community enhancement projects. The deadline to apply is March 31 and the application can be found online at pullmanrotary.org.
Applications can come from charitable organizations, schools, city government, individuals and rotary members. Projects should improve the local or broader Pullman community in some way. Previous projects have included team uniforms for the local YMCA Special Olympics athletes, a shed with garden tools for the Pullman Council on Aging and vision screening equipment.
IDFG managers seek comment on hunting proposals
Game managers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a series of meetings this month to collect public comments on 2023 big game hunting season proposals. As of Wednesday, the agency had not yet posted the proposals on its website but expects to release them in the coming days.
The meetings will be from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations and days: Grangeville Senior Center on Thursday, Idaho Fish and Game office in Lewiston on Feb. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center in Moscow on Feb. 21 and the Clearwater Hatchery near Orofino on Feb. 22. Comments can also be submitted online at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.
District 6 reps to participate in walking challenge
Idaho District 6 Representatives Lori McCann and Brandon Mitchell are participating in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health annual Steps for Schools Walking challenge during the month of February. A total of 75 elected officials in Idaho are participating and hitting one of the two goals will earn money for a school, district or charter school of their choice.
Participants who walk an average of 5,000 steps a day earn $500 or walk an average of 10,000 steps earn $1,000. In 2022 the program distributed $53,000 to schools around the state. The money will be used to purchase equipment or sponsor programs which encourage kids to be active. For more information on the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health visit bcidahofoundation.org.
Research lab at UI is looking for participants
The Exercise Physiology Research Lab at the University of Idaho is looking for participants in a two-day study on diabetic nerve damage. Participation is open to those 18 or older with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. After completing both visits, participants will receive a $45 gift card.
The study will look at how diet, physical activity and gut health affect diabetic nerve damage. The first visit will take about one hour and the second visit will take place within a week of the first one. It includes a survey on dietary history and physical activity levels, a finger stick blood test and a stool sample. For more information email exphsy@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-2007.
WSU youth engineering day registration now open
The Society of Women Engineers has opened registration for the 14th Kids’ Science and Engineering Day at ksed2023.eventbrite.com. Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at Sloan Hall, 405 NE Spokane St., Pullman.
Early registration is $5 per child or $10 for a family of two or more. Registration on the day of the event is $10 per child or $15 for a family of two or more. Registrations completed by March 1 will include a T-shirt. Online registration will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 24. Attendees can learn basic science and engineering principles through hands-on activities.
Clearwater Fly Casters schedule benefit auction
The Clearwater Fly Casters will have its Biennial Auction starting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. A buffet meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $17.00. Auctions include a live and silent version. All proceeds will benefit the Clearwater Fly Casters Scholarship Fund. For more information call (509) 878-1654.
McConnell Mansion returns to regular hours
The McConnell Mansion is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for visitors. Appointments can still be made or visitors can drop in during museum hours. For more information on the Mansion’s hours or to schedule an appointment call (208) 882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.