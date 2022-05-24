WSU announces common read title
Washington State University announced the 2022-23 Common Read book is “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. The book features essays that weave together scientific knowledge and Indigenous understanding of the relationship between humans and the land.
Kimmerer is the distinguished teaching professor of environmental biology at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, N.Y. She is also an enrolled member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. She is expected to speak at WSU in January 2023 in a virtual event. Copies of her book will be available through local bookstores and the WSU libraries. More information can be found at CommonReading.wsu.edu.
Kendrick Family Medicine gains new nurse practitioner
Sarah Aurich, a family nurse practitioner and doctor of nursing practice, has joined Gritman’s Kendrick Family Medicine as a primary care provider. She is now accepting new patients. The clinic is at 606 E. Main St., in Kendrick.
To schedule an appointment call (208) 289-3841. For more about the clinic, visit gritman.org/clinics.
Mountain View Road work set to begin June 6
Construction to improve safety on Mountain View Road in Moscow is set to begin June 6 and finish this fall.
According to the city of Moscow, portions of Mountain View Road and Sixth Street will be closed throughout construction.
The project is meant to improve traffic flow and safety from Joseph Street to Sixth Street.
The work will include a roundabout at the intersection of Mountain View Road and Sixth Street; widening the road from 24 feet to 36 feet; adding bicycle lanes; upgrading street lights; building curbs, gutters and sidewalks; and improving storm drains.
Maintenance planned for Taylor Avenue next month
The city of Moscow will begin an improvement project on the Taylor Avenue Water Booster Station Supply line in mid-June. The project will include the construction of approximately 854 linear feet of a water main and the reconstruction of the westbound lane of Taylor Avenue from Blake Avenue to Walenta Drive.
During the project, residents can expect road closures, detours and possible delays. These impacts will include both Blake Avenue and Walenta Drive. It is scheduled to be completed in the summer. For questions on the projects and the project schedule contact the city of Moscow Engineering Division at (208) 883-7034.
Whitman County Historical Society announces Father’s day fundraiser
The Whitman County Historical Society has scheduled its annual Perkins House Museum Fundraiser for June 19. There will be rides in a railroad speeder car available. Reservations can be made atwhitmancountyhistoricalsociety.org. Tickets for the rides are expected to sell out quickly.
There will be one-hour rides to Mockonema and back. Live music will be provided by the Diamond Joe bluegrass band of Moscow, which will play from noon-1 p.m. Top Notch restaurant will provide pulled pork sandwiches for lunch. A vintage fashion show is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. On June 18, there will be a railroad-themed scavenger hunt on Main Street in Colfax with prizes being drawn the next day.
Music summer music camp returns June 19-25
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Music camp returns to in-person camps starting June 19. Registration closes June 13 and overnight and commuter options are available. Cost is $375 and includes lunch and dinner. Overnight students will pay an additional $275 to cover breakfast and six nights in a resident hall. Discounts are available for early registration and students in honors band or choir.
The camp will have specialized instruction for brass, woodwinds, percussion, strings, piano and voice. There will be one-on-one study and group classes with faculty, daily rehearsals and evening activities. For a complete camp schedule and to register visit uidaho.edu/lhmc.