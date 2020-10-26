Moscow’s Kenworthy to screen International Fly Fishing Film Festival today
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be screened 7 p.m today at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The festival will feature 10 short films from around the world that showcase the lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.
The event is hosted by the Clearwater Fly Casters. General admission tickets are $15 and are available in advance from members of the Clearwater Fly Casters and, if available, at the theater door on the day of the event.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and more at the event.
For more information about this screening, contact bushsr@moscow.com.
Palouse food pantry to distribute food Wednesday
The Palouse Food Pantry will distribute food for residents of the 99161 zip code from 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Palouse Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church St., Palouse.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food pantry asks that everyone who plans to pick up food preorder by calling the pantry at (509) 595-3048 or emailing palousefoodpantry@gmail.com. Preorders must be placed no later than noon for the 1-2 p.m. pickup window and no later than 2 p.m. for the 4:30-6 p.m. pickup window.
The pantry serves Palouse residents in need of supplemental food. Food delivery will be available upon request for those who need it.
A list of available pantry items can be found at visitpalouse.com.
Moscow LWV to host virtual meeting Wednesday
Moscow Police Chief James Fry Jr. will give a presentation, “How Drugs in 2020 will Affect Our Community and Touch Our Families,” from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual meeting. The Zoom meeting can be joined at this shortened link: https://rb.gy/b4sxlz.
Fry, and officers Ryan Snyder and Tyler Allen, will discuss the current drug problem as well as the drugs that are coming into our area. Fry will also share about Moscow Police Department’s efforts to combat the drug crisis.
New women’s suffrage-themed art exhibit on display in Colfax
A new art exhibit, “The Vote: 100 years,” is now on display at Libey Art Gallery in Colfax.
The display is an acrylic collage exhibit by Colfax artist Nancy Rothwell. In these works, Rothwell reviews the influence of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote when it was ratified in 1920.
Rothwell’s show reflects on the social and political events of 100 years ago. She uses visual symbols, such as roadmaps and house keys, to comment on the long struggle women faced to attain suffrage.
The exhibit will be up through January 2021. Libey Gallery at Colfax Library is located at 102 S. Main Street. Its hours are Mondays through Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,Thursdays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 397-4366.
WSU to host virtual art history talk Wednesday
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University will host educator and curator Namita Gupta Wiggers, who will present the talk, “Teaching Through Talking: How Betty Feves’ Ceramics Reveal Historic Shifts in Art Education,” from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Wiggers will discuss an important pivot in arts education in the 1930s and 40s exemplified by the ceramics of artist and WSU alumnus Betty Feves. This talk accompanies the exhibition “Betty Feves: The Earth Itself” at the museum.
The livestreamed talk will be followed by a moderated question and answer session. For more information and access to a Zoom link for the presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3olH3bv.