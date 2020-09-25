Pullman to end Main Street changes Monday
Pullman city staff on Monday will begin dismantling back-in diagonal parking spaces and other changes on Main Street that were part of the temporary “pop-up demonstration” downtown.
The work between Spring Street and Grand Avenue is expected to take three days.
Drivers are advised to take extreme caution when traveling through the work zone while crews are present.
In June, workers reduced Main Street to two lanes and added diagonal parking on the south side of the street. The changes were part of a pop-up demonstration of concepts outlined in the city’s Central Business District Master Plan.
Airport receives nearly $1 million in grant money for new terminal
The FAA announced Thursday it has awarded the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport nearly $1 million in grant money that will help fund the airport’s new terminal.
The $951,779 awarded to the airport is part of $335 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants awarded to 80 airports in 25 states.
The airport has already received $18 million from the CARES Act that will help fund the terminal.
UI chemistry professor wins Fulbright Award
University of Idaho chemistry professor Kristopher Waynant recently earned a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to teach and do research at Great Britain’s University of Exeter. His work includes building calcium sensors for NASA.
During the nine-month tenure that begins in April, Waynant and his British colleagues will share their research by building chemical sensing systems and use the work in fall semester biochemistry teaching labs.