Palouse Christmas parade scheduled for Wednesday
The annual Palouse all-town Christmas parade will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday and feature a caroling motorcade around town.
Those interested in participating are instructed to meet at 6 p.m. at the Palouse Federated Church to line up in their cars. Paraders are advised to dress warm, as people will have their windows down to play Christmas songs on the radio at 107.5 FM and sing along.
Those who wish to stay home are encouraged to tune into the radio for carols and come outside when the parade rolls through their neighborhood.
Art exhibit ‘Palouse Palettes’ now showing at the Colfax Library art gallery
The exhibit “Palouse Palettes,” is now on display in the Libey Gallery adjacent to the Colfax Library. The exhibit features artwork by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty, Wash., which depicts Palouse landscapes.
The exhibit will continue through the end of the month. The public is invited to visit the gallery for as many as 15 minutes-a-day to view Broeckel’s works.
For more information visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 397-4366.