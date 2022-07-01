Juliaetta receives grant to improve water systems
The City of Juliaetta has received a grant from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for drinking water and wastewater systems to help with evaluating system deficiencies and determine the necessary upgrades.
Juliaetta received $37,500 to prepare a wastewater planning study which will evaluate the current wastewater system and find alternatives for needed improvements. The total cost of the project is $75,000 and the remaining $37,500 will be funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The grant is funded through the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Idaho Gov. Brad Little directed to the department in 2021. For more information on the Department of Environmental Quality and the grant recipients, visit bit.ly/3I6dHrV.
Palouse Empire Fair announces ticket sales, online entries
The 73rd Palouse Empire Fair is scheduled Sept. 8-11 and will have a performance from Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry on Sept. 10. The theme is “Red, White and Blue — This Fair is For You.”
Exhibitors of beef, goat, sheep and swine have a new online system for registering their animals. Entries can be made online at PalouseEmpireFair.com. Those who turned in physical forms to the fair office as of June 28 will not need to use the online portal.
Tickets go on sale today at PalouseEmpireFair.com. Attendees can purchase one-day or four-day passes. Tickets will be available for purchase at the fair. For more information visit PalouseEmpireFair.com.