Houseboat capsizes at Boyer Park
No one was injured after a houseboat capsized early Wednesday morning in the Boyer Park marina on the Snake River.
According to a Port of Whitman County news release, it is believed the boat began sinking sometime overnight Tuesday or in the early morning hours of Wednesday.
The boathouse was removed Thursday evening.
Mike Olmstead, Boyer Park manager, and his staff deployed oil containment booms shortly after they became aware that the boat was sinking early Wednesday morning. Notifications were made to the National Response Center, Washington Emergency Management Division, the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Ecology. The boat’s owner and the Port were notified as well.
The cause of the sinking has yet to be determined. The marina dock that the houseboat was originally tied up to was damaged in the incident. The extent of the damage is under evaluation.
DYW of Washington to be named today
Eleven high school girls will compete in Washington state’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program beginning at 3 p.m. today via YouTube livestream.
Admission to the program is $20 and will help fund the program scholarships. Tickets are available by email at washington@distinguishedyw.org.
This is the state’s 64th annual scholarship program. Its goal is to emphasize education by providing scholarship opportunities to college-bound high school girls.
Each participant will be judged in talent, fitness and self-expression routines. The teens meet individually via internet with a panel of judges earlier in the week. The judging category, scholastic achievement, also was evaluated earlier.
Participating this year include Emma Bryson, of Colfax; Denni Fealy, of Garfield-Palouse; Maggie Meyer, of Colton-Uniontown and Katie Wheatley, of Pullman.
The current DYW of Washington is Kari Largent of Colfax.
Pullman Wastewater Treatment Plant wins state award
The Pullman Wastewater Treatment Plant is one of 126 plants across the state to earn the Washington Department of Ecology Outstanding Wastewater Treatment Plant Award.
Pullman achieved the award by being in full compliance with its water quality permits in 2020.
Ecology evaluated more than 300 treatment plants operating in Washington to determine how they were meeting the state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and operation demands outlined in their permits.
WSU veterinarians are recruiting dogs for testing
Washington State University veterinarians are recruiting dogs to help develop a life-saving canine drug metabolism test.
The test could provide veterinarians with a way to determine if a dog will have a potentially life-threatening reaction to anesthesia drugs or other drugs commonly prescribed to dogs.
Dogs of all breeds and sizes, age 1-12, are eligible to participate in the study.
Dogs that participate in the study must be comfortable at the vet clinic, healthy and not on any medications (flea, tick & heartworm preventatives and some supplements are OK). Owners need to be willing to transport their dog(s) to the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman for the study.
Find more information or enroll your dog, visit bit.ly/3xoXneQ/.
Free lunch for senior Tuesday at 1912 Center
Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens, Inc., the nonprofit organization that operates the Moscow senior meal site and the Moscow Senior Center, will have a free lunch for Moscow area seniors age 60 and older Tuesday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, located at 412 E Third St. in Moscow.
A social hour will begin at 10 a.m. with coffee, tea, and pastries. Dessert will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. The main meal will be served at noon. The main meal is a choice of 1) oven fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy and a vegetable or 2) roasted chicken with peppers and potatoes pita. For either entrée there is a mixed fruit salad.
For more information on all of Friendly Neighbors offerings, contact the Senior Center at (208) 882-1562 or visit its web site at users.moscow.com/srcenter.
Stuff the Bus drive starts Thursday in Moscow, Pullman
Moscow Kiwanis and Pullman Kiwanis will have their annual Stuff the Bus school supplies donation drive on Thursday through Aug. 14. Collection hours will be 2-5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. In Moscow, the bus will be in the Palouse Mall parking lot near Staples, and in Pullman at Dissmore’s IGA.
Each year, Moscow and Pullman Kiwanis solicit donations of school supplies from the public to be used by students in the free-and-reduced lunch program in the Moscow, Pullman and Colfax school districts. There is a “most needed” supplies list, but all school supplies are accepted.
Monetary donations also are welcome and will be used to purchase supplies not otherwise donated. Contributions may be brought to the school buses, mailed to Moscow Kiwanis at P. O. Box 8242, Moscow ID 83843, or donated online. For further information and a list of sponsors, visit pullmankiwanis.org.
Sale to benefit Pullman Senior Center
The Pullman Senior Center is having a garage sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the old Pullman City Hall, with entry through the upper level.
The sale will include books, picture frames, housewares, holiday items, clothes and shoes, including square dancing outfits and cowboy boots. There also will be furniture including bookcases, dressers and desks.
Purchases are by donation and profits benefit the Pullman Senior Center.