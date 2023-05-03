Uniontown exhibit planned in photographer’s memory
Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will have its second annual Eugene Dixon Memorial Photography Exhibit opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. The exhibit is in honor of Eugene Dixon, a Uniontown photographer who had a large role in the restoration of the barn.
Dixon documented the restoration of the barn through photography as well as assisting with the project. The photographers participating in the exhibit include Ken Carper and Carol Rydbom, of Pullman, Tyler Horton, of Potlatch, Ed Broberg, of Post Falls, and John Clement of Kennewick. There will be a people’s choice award given out. The photos will be on display through June 25. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
Native plant presentation set for Moscow
Jacie Jensen will give a presentation about native, agricultural and invasive plants in the region at 7 p.m. May 10 in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow.
The presentation is part of BookPeople of Moscow’s yearlong art and author series celebrating 50 years of the store. Jensen and her husband operated Thorn Creek Native Seed Farm for more than 30 years and produced native grasses and seeds for prairie stewardship projects.
Jensen, a Moscow resident and co-author of “Palouse Prairie Field Guide: An Introductory Guide to Native Plants, Agricultural Crops and Invasive Weeds for the Curious” will give a presentation on plants found in the area with samples available to view. Copies of the book will be available for sale.
Moscow Rotary seeks exchange program host families
The Rotary Club of Moscow is looking for host families for the Rotary Youth Exchange Program. Participants in the program will host a student from abroad. Those interested in being a host family can contact Steve Kadlec at moscowrotary@gmail.com.