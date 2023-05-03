Uniontown exhibit planned in photographer’s memory

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will have its second annual Eugene Dixon Memorial Photography Exhibit opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. The exhibit is in honor of Eugene Dixon, a Uniontown photographer who had a large role in the restoration of the barn.

Dixon documented the restoration of the barn through photography as well as assisting with the project. The photographers participating in the exhibit include Ken Carper and Carol Rydbom, of Pullman, Tyler Horton, of Potlatch, Ed Broberg, of Post Falls, and John Clement of Kennewick. There will be a people’s choice award given out. The photos will be on display through June 25. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.

