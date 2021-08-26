Bettge files to run for Moscow mayor; Parker, Harmon to run for city council
Moscow City Councilor Art Bettge has officially filed to run for mayor of the city in the November election.
Bettge, 65, announced his intention to run for the position earlier this year after Mayor Bill Lambert announced he will not seek an additional term.
Julia Parker and Steve Harmon filed to run for Moscow City Council positions. The positions held by councilors Gina Taruscio, Brandy Sullivan and Bettge will be on the ballot.
Ken Faunce will run for reelection on the Moscow School District Board to represent Zone 3. Tim Halvorson has filed to run for Zone 2.
Darrell Bostic and Martin Anderson filed to run for Potlatch City Council. Shawna Winter and Marc Manni will run for the Whitepine Joint School District Board.
The candidate filing period in Latah County began Monday and will end at 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
Palouse Business Recovery Fund offering grants
The Palouse Business Recovery Fund is now accepting applications for grants of as much as $4,000.
Businesses; contractors; sole proprietors; and LLCs owned, operating and licensed in the 99161 zip code in the state of Washington are eligible to apply.
Awards will be determined based on need and paid directly to the business owner.
More information is available from the Palouse Chamber of Commerce at palousechamber@hotmail.com.
‘Mass on the Grass’ service set for Sunday
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow plans its annual “Mass on the Grass” Sunday at Ghormley Park in Moscow. The Rev. Holladay Sanderson, vicar of St. Mark’s, will preside and preach at the 10:30 a.m. service.
The worship service is open to all, regardless of faith tradition. It will be followed by a potluck picnic. In case of rain or unhealthy air quality, the service will be held at St. Mark’s, 111 S. Jefferson St. in Moscow.
Ghormley Park is at the corner of Third and Home streets. Accessible parking is available between the park utility structure and West Park Elementary School.
The 9:30 a.m. service at St. Mark’s is canceled. The regular worship schedule will resume Sept. 5.
More information can be found at stmarkschurchmoscow.org or by calling St. Mark’s office at (208) 882-2022.
Military Appreciation Night scheduled in Moscow
The Moscow High School football team has scheduled its annual Military Appreciation Night.
All past and present military personnel will be admitted to the Clarkston-Moscow football game for free at 7 p.m. Sept. 3, and will receive a coupon redeemable for a free meal courtesy of the Moscow Bear Boosters.
Yard sale at Colfax Library set for Friday, Saturday
COLFAX — Colfax Library is having a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in The Center at 104 S. Main St. in downtown Colfax.
Sale items will include furniture, household items, holiday decorations, books and more with proceeds benefiting library programs and services.
Masks will be required for all shoppers ages 5 and up in accordance with the current state mandate. More information can be found at whitcolib.org or by calling (509) 397-4366.
Moscow looking for vendors, sponsors for Vandal Town Block Party
The city of Moscow is seeking food vendors and sponsors for its Vandal Town Block Party scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Sept. 16 on Main Street.
The Vandal Town Block Party aims to welcome residents and students alike to celebrate downtown Moscow and community partnerships between the city of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce and University of Idaho.
The event is seeking two savory food vendors and two dessert food vendors. Interested food vendors must have either a current temporary food establishment permit or completed food risk assessment form from the Public Health – Idaho North Central District. There is no cost to participate.
Sponsorship opportunities include four Vandal Gold sponsorship packages at $500 and five Vandal Silver sponsorship packages at $300.