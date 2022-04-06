China rivalry is the focusof Monday presentation
The Idaho Asia Institute and the Department of Culture, Society and Justice at the University of Idaho has scheduled a talk on the recent U.S.-China rivalry at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Clearwater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive, in Moscow.
The talk will be given by Ho-fung Hung, the Wiesenfeld professor of political economy at John Hopkins University, who will discuss how the rivalry is more about the shift in economic forces of global capitalism than it is about ideological differences.
Repair Cafe scheduled for Sunday in Moscow
The Moscow Library has scheduled a Repair Cafe from 1 -4 p.m. Sunday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Volunteers will share knowledge of repair skills for items like clothing, books, small appliances, knife sharpening and jewelry. There is no guarantee that items can be fully repaired.
There will be a gluing station with a variety of glues available. The event is free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to volunteer contact the library at (208) 882-3925.
Newspaper columnist to speak at ethics symposium
Carl Zimmer, an award-winning science writer and columnist for the New York Times make a presentation at the Oppenheimer Ethics Symposium at 7 p.m. April 13 in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. The talk will be live streamed atuidaho.edu/news/ui-live.
Zimmer will discuss journalism in the age of COVID-19. He is a three-time winner of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Journalism Award. He is the author of “Life’s Edge: The Search for What it Means to Be Alive,” named a Notable Book of 2021 by the New York Times. A panel of regional journalists will discuss media coverage of the pandemic in Idaho and Washington at 3:30 p.m. April 14 via Zoom at uidaho.edu/op22.
WSU alliance to celebrate Earth Week with events
The Environmental Sustainability Alliance at Washington State University has a week of events planned to celebrate Earth Week starting at 7 p.m. Monday at the Pullman Village Centre Theatre, 1085 Bishop Blvd., in Pullman, with for a screening of “Don’t Look Up.” To register for the event, visit the club instagram at esa_wsu or email aswsu.esa@wsu.edu for more information.
At 6 p.m. on April 13 in the Compton Student Union Building Senior Ballroom on the WSU campus, environmental activist will discuss bridging the political divide on climate issues.
There will be a community cleanup event at 3 p.m. April 15 outside the Compton Student Union Building. Washington State University students are eligible to receive raffle tickets for attending the events. Community members are welcome to the movie night, speaker and community cleanup event. All are free.
Historian will speak at Pullman Heritage Depot
Historian MJ Vega will deliver a presentation on his master’s thesis at 7 p.m. April 13 at the Pullman Heritage Depot, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The presentation will cover the history of Japanese Americans relocating to Washington State University and the University of Idaho during World War II.
Vega will discuss the history of the relocation and how it has affected the Palouse. The presentation is free. Vega graduated with a master’s degree in history in December from WSU.