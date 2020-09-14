Free STD testing scheduled Thursday at the Latah Recovery Center
Free and confidential sexually transmitted disease testing will be offered from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the Latah Recovery Center, 531 S Main St. in downtown Moscow.
The tests will be held in a private room.
For more information, contact Darrell Keim at (208) 883-1045 or email latahrecoverycenter@gmail.com.
P1FCU creates fire relief fund
P1FCU has created a fire relief fund for the community members affected by the fires in Orofino, Colfax, Malden, Pine City and surrounding areas.
P1FCU is donating $30,000 to start the fund and encouraging local businesses and community members to donate. P1FCU will be accepting donations at all branch locations and over the phone through at least Sept. 30.
For more information or to donate, visit your local P1FCU branch.
Moscow meal bus routes for children
The Moscow School District this week will be running daily meals bus routes starting at 11 a.m. The meals bus stops and times are posted on the Moscow School District website at msd281.org. Please check the district website or contact the district for schedule changes because of poor air quality and the delay of the start of the fall semester.
Meal packets containing lunch and breakfast will be available at these stops for free for any child between the ages of 1-18 who is not physically attending a school where lunch is being provided.
Pullman College Hill Association annual meeting will be on Zoom Wednesday
The annual public meeting of the College Hill Association will be conducted virtually via Microsoft Zoom 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday
The meeting will feature community conversations with leaders whose work is shaped by the context of the College Hill neighborhood. Participating entities include the Pullman Police Department and Pullman Fire Department, Pullman Disposal Service and the Washington State University Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life.
The meeting will focus on long-term neighborhood revitalization and ask members of the public to offer input. A link to attend the meeting will be posted on the group’s Facebook page or can be obtained by emailing cha.pullman@gmail.com.
WSU online politics series event Tuesday looks at Mueller investigation
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon tomorrow with a presentation about the Mueller investigation and impeachment, hosted by Julia Azari of Marquette University.
The presentation will be livestreamed and presenters will be able to field questions.
This semester’s series of presentations focuses on the coming November election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ.
A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.