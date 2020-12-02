LOCAL BRIEFS

Sen. Schoesler steps down as Senate minority leader
Washington Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) recently announced he is stepping down as senate Republican leader.
“I just realized I didn’t have the time to do things with the family and farm that I enjoy doing,” he said Tuesday.
During his eight years in that role, the 9th Legislative District lawmaker served as both majority and minority leader.
Schoesler was reelected to another term as state senator in November. He hopes to continue serving on the state’s Ways and Means Committee.
The caucus will have an election this week to vote for a new Republican leader.
Palouse Cares Food Drive set for Saturday
The 15th annual Palouse Cares Food Drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday but it will be much different than years past because of COVID-19.
Instead of going door-to-door to collect food donations, Palouse Cares President Rick Minard said people are encouraged to donate nonperishable food, toiletries and cash to locations in Moscow, Pullman, Troy and Genesee.
In Moscow, people can bring donations to Safeway, Rosauers, Howard Hughes Appliance, Television and Sleepshop and Walmart.
Zeppoz in Pullman, the Troy Food Bank in Troy and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Genesee will accept donations.
Check the Palouse Cares Facebook page for other potential drop-off locations.
Whitman County Libraries offering free mental health care kits
More than 800 mental wellness-focused “Care Kits” for people of all ages are available for pickup free of charge at various Whitman County Library branches.
The kits, which were funded by a recent $10,000 grant the library district received from the Innovia Foundation, feature hands-on activity kits to help recipients reduce stress. Rock painting, dot-to-dots, word finds, jigsaw puzzles and healthy recipes are some of the activities included within.
The library partnered with the Council on Aging & Human Services, Palouse River Counseling and Whitman Hospital & Medical Clinics to create the kits.
Supplies are limited based on location, so those interested should contact their local library branch to see what kits are available.
For more information, visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us or contact Nichole Kopp at (509) 397-4366.
Latah County Library invites children to drop off letters for Santa
Today and through Dec. 12, participating branches of the Latah County Library District invite children of all ages to drop off a letter to Santa using the magical mailbox at the circulation desk. Branch locations include the Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow and Troy. No postage is required.
Children can write their own letter, or pick up a letter template at the library. Letters should include the sender’s first name and last initial. To find out when children may pick up their reply from Santa, watch the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
This program is free. For more information, contact Stacie Echanove at staciee@latahlibrary.org.