Moscow Renaissance Fair fundraiser planned

The Moscow Renaissance Fair committee will have a Mardi Gras Ball from 7-11 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be a costume contest, no-host bar, and live music. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at One World Cafe, Tye-Dye Everything, Safari Pearl or at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.

Music will be provided by The Electrix, Mother Yeti and the Sultry Swines. One World Cafe will have a no-host bar with food, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.

Recommended for you