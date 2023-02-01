Moscow Renaissance Fair fundraiser planned
The Moscow Renaissance Fair committee will have a Mardi Gras Ball from 7-11 p.m. Feb. 11 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. There will be a costume contest, no-host bar, and live music. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at One World Cafe, Tye-Dye Everything, Safari Pearl or at the door. Children 12 and younger are free.
Music will be provided by The Electrix, Mother Yeti and the Sultry Swines. One World Cafe will have a no-host bar with food, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.
All proceeds will benefit the 50th annual Renaissance Fair scheduled from May 6-7 at East City Park in Moscow.
Moscow church plans one-day youth music camp
Moscow United Methodist Church and members of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity will have a one-day music camp for children in fifth to eighth grade from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3kYnFEj.
The camp costs $35 per child and there is a 15% discount for two or more siblings. Attendees will receive lunch and a T-shirt. There will be a concert for family members at 4 p.m. the day of the camp. Registration and payment must be completed by Feb. 10. For more information email Denise at sai.moscowpullmanalum@gmail.com.
City of Moscow seeks storm drain mural entries
The city of Moscow has opened a submission period for the storm drain mural artwork. The murals will be on display for two to four years and submissions will be accepted online via submittable through March 9.
Submissions can come from artists who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin or Whitman counties Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members are also eligible. No emailed or physical design submissions will be accepted. Each selected artist will receive an honorarium of $300 upon completion of the artwork. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/218/Public-Art.
UI Extension LEAP update program set
The University of Idaho Extension program, “Logger Education to advance Professionalism,” will have the yearly update class on March 7 in Lewiston. The program is open to individuals who have completed the LEAP program. Registration can be done online at uidaho.edu/leapupdate and cost $45. Registration should be done no later than March 1.
The program will cover strategies for handling noxious and invasive weeds in forests, advances in steep slope logging, forest health issues in 2022 and the sustainable forestry initiative. Lunch will be provided during the program. Other update programs will be on March 8 in St. Maries and March 9 in Sandpoint.