City, fire department to have food drive Saturday in Moscow
The city of Moscow and Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-through food drive in support of The Idaho Foodbank from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a city news release.
Individuals interested in donating may drop off food at the City Hall parking lot or Fire Station 2, which is on White Avenue near the Latah County Fairgrounds. Saturday is the final day to collect donations for The Idaho Foodbank’s annual Feed the Need campaign.
Volunteers will be on site to gather donations and all collected food will be donated to The Idaho Foodbank partner agencies in Moscow.
Nonperishable food items in high demand include: proteins like canned meats, fish, peanut butter and nuts; fruits and vegetables like canned 100 percent fruit or vegetable juices; grains like whole grain cereals, pasta, rice and oatmeal; and boxed, canned or dehydrated shelf-stable dairy products.
Moscow’s Schott named Arborist of the Year in Pacific Northwest
The International Society of Arboriculture honored Assistant Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dave Schott as the 2020 Arborist of the Year for the Pacific Northwest, according to a city news release.
The release said a few of Schott’s successes include spearheading the new Harvest Park project, achieving annual designations for Moscow as Tree City USA and Growth Awards and working alongside the Moscow Tree Commission where they’ve worked to plant trees in Moscow.
Schott was honored for his performance and professionalism, especially with the resource limitations of a small city; caring deeply for Moscow’s forest health; and his continual positive influence on the livability of the Moscow community.
The award was presented virtually on Oct. 21 at the 2020 “We Are the Champions Award Ceremony.”
United Way of Whitman County to have Halloween fundraiser
This week, Washington State University Digital Technology students will have a fundraiser benefiting mental health and the United Way of Whitman County. Events throughout the week include a raffle for Halloween prizes, costume and pumpkin photo contest, live-streamed Halloween movies and spooky stories. Those interested in participating in the contests can send in their best costume and/or pumpkin carving picture to dtcwsu@whitmanunited.org.
All photos must be family appropriate and will be showcased on a Facebook slideshow on Saturday. Winners will be chosen by the United Way of Whitman County volunteer board.
On Friday, “Little Shop of Horrors: (1960) will be livestreamed on Zoom at 4:45 p.m. “House on Haunted Hill” (1959) will be streamed at 7 p.m.
On Saturday from 4:45-6 p.m., the main Spirit of Giving event will take place and include ghost story readings, the Halloween photo submissions slideshow and a live broadcast of the raffle drawing for some spooky prizes.
Visit the United Way Facebook page at facebook.com/whitmanunitedway for the event links.