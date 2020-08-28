WSU hosts COVID-19 public health event online today
A COVID-19 public health informational event will take place at noon today online via Microsoft Zoom.
The event will focus on education and information surrounding COVID-19 and how to keep the Washington State University community healthy.
To access the meeting, visit bit.ly/2ECvJp0 and use the following login information:
Meeting ID: 935 1497 0896
Passcode: 837348
More information regarding WSU’s Zoom service can be found at its.wsu.edu/zoom.
Latah County Democrats schedule candidate event for Sunday
The Latah County Democrats have scheduled an event to feature District 5 and Latah County candidates at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Deary, at 1433 N. Avon Road.
Sen. David Nelson, Dist. 5; Dulce Kersting-Lark, candidate for Idaho House Dist. 5; Renee Love, candidate for Idaho House Dist. 5; Latah County commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune; and Prosecutor Bill Thompson will be available to field questions.
Canned and bottled drinks, prepackaged snacks and masks will be provided. There will be space to socially distance, and masks will be required.
Email argerj@gmail.com to RSVP to the event.
University of Idaho plant advice clinic open
The University of Idaho, Latah County Extension office has opened up a Plant Diagnostic Clinic to offer free advice to the community.
Those with plant or tree problems, identification questions and other inquiries should contact the office and a knowledgeable gardener will supply research-based answers.
Questions can be asked via email to latah@uidaho.edu or via phone call at (208) 883-2267. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Moscow summer meals program extended
The Moscow School District will extend the USDA summer meals program through Sept. 11. Any child up to the age of 18 can pick up a meal package at Lena Whitmore Elementary School, 110 S. Blaine St,. between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays until that date.
Regular school meals will resume Sept. 14. The district will be providing additional information regarding the distribution of those meals for students not physically attending school.
Moscow school bus routes to operate with limited capacity
Parents of students who intend to ride Moscow School District buses to school on their designated school days should contact the district transportation office at (208) 882-3933 as soon as possible. There will be limits on the number of riders allowed on each bus because of COVID-19 social distancing safety protocols.
Children from families who have not contacted the district before Sept. 11 may not be able to board the bus.
Washington Idaho Symphony launches a virtual silent auction
With the cancellation of its first three concerts of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Idaho Symphony is raising money to meet its budgetary goals.
Starting Monday, the WIS will be holding its first virtual silent auction fundraiser. Every two weeks, WIS will feature a basket of items that the public can bid on through an online form. Once the bidding concludes, the WIS will contact the winner to arrange for payment and pickup of the item.
The first auction basket is WIS-themed and includes a WIS microfleece jacket, two CD’s featuring WIS musicians and four tickets to any future WIS concert.
Businesses wishing to donate items to be auctioned can contact the WIS office at (208) 874-4162 or by emailing info@wa-idsymphony.org.
More information can be found at wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-1.