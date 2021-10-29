Troy High student selected to national chorus
Troy High School students Joshua Nelson and Isaiah Raach were selected to be part of the National FFA Organization chorus at the 2021 national convention this week in Indianapolis.
Nelson and Raach are the only students selected from the Pacific Northwest. Raach is a senior and an officer for Troy FFA, Nelson is a sophomore. The national FFA convention runs through Saturday.
Neill Public Library accepting board applications
Pullman’s Neill Public Library has an open position on the board of trustees for a five-year term starting Jan.1. Applications can be found online at neill-lib.org or at the library. Finished applications can be submitted to the city of Pullman, 190 SE Crestview St., or emailed to Joanne Bailey, library director at jbailey@neill-lib.org.
Trustees meet at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the library. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The first round of applications review starts Wednesday.
Genesee Supermarket offering U-Haul products
The Genesee Supermarket will offer U-Haul trucks and moving supplies as part of a partnership with the moving company.
U-Haul announced Thursday that the supermarket at 216 W. Chestnut St. has agreed to be a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.
Normal business hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Customers can reserve U-Haul products by calling (208) 285-2238 or visiting bit.ly/3Gw4GqK.
Drive-through trick-or-treat event in Moscow
The fire and EMT volunteers of the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-through trick-or-treat event from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Station 3, 229 Pintail Lane in Moscow.