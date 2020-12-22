UI to host performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts will host a prerecorded livestream performance of the play, “A Christmas Carol,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The performance features professor David Lee-Painter as Scrooge and students from the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Tickets are free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for families.
Those interested can register at www.uidaho.edu/6pm-christmas.
Fifth, sixth graders can ski free in Idaho
Youth in fifth and sixth grades can ski or snowboard free using a skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association.
The Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth graders ski or snowboard three days for free at ski resorts throughout the state and offers sixth graders two days free at most mountains. The passport and free skiing is available to all fifth and sixth graders, not just those from Idaho.
Those interested can complete an online application for their children and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport. Ski Idaho will then email a password to print out in advance or save on a smartphone to show at the ticket window. Children must have a parent or guardian present to use their passport, and it must be shown at the resort to receive the lift ticket.
To fill out an application or find more information, visit skiidaho.us/passports.
Several ski areas are placing restrictions on the passports this winter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so visitors at Idaho’s busier ski resorts can maintain social-distancing expectations. Visit skiidaho.us/passport-blackout for a list of scheduled blackout dates and check with your ski hill for full details.