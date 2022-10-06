Moscow women to recap conference about political violence

The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have a conference recap regarding “preparing for the risk of political violence: threat assessment, constitutional principles and legal solutions” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.

The conference, organized by Georgetown’s Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, was by invitation only and attended by Zena Hartung and Ashley Jennings in September.

