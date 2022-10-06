Moscow women to recap conference about political violence
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will have a conference recap regarding “preparing for the risk of political violence: threat assessment, constitutional principles and legal solutions” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The conference, organized by Georgetown’s Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, was by invitation only and attended by Zena Hartung and Ashley Jennings in September.
The conference covered the potential of political violence in the upcoming federal and statewide elections in the Pacific Northwest. Hartung and Jennings will share their takeaways from the conference. Hartung is the president of the League of Women Voters of Mosow and Jennings is the adjunct professor teaching domestic violence and the law at the University of Idaho College of Law.
Downtown Colfax Halloween event returns
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat on Main Street will return from 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on Main Street of Colfax. The event is free for attendees and parental supervision is required to participate.
Flashlights and costumes are encouraged. Businesses will be open for families to enjoy shopping, dinner and trick or treating. Businesses outside of the Main Street corridor who want to host a table can contact Molly Keogh at colfaxchamber@gmail.com.
‘Access’ artwork display to be dedicated
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission will have a dedication for a new public artwork, “Access,” at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Intermodal Transit Center Sculpture Garden. The artwork is from J. Casey Doyle and is a memorial to Andrew Thatcher Becker, a longtime Moscow resident who advocated for people with disabilities.
Becker studied political science at the University of Idaho and taught and advocated for human rights. He would serve on the Moscow Human Rights Task Force, City of Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Mobility Task Force.
The dedication ceremony will feature speakers Mayor Art Bettge and members of Becker’s family. Refreshments will be provided by Le Petit Cafe Fleuri and will include pastries and warm drinks. Doyle is an associate professor of Art and Design at the University of Idaho.
Mystery reading, dead authors events scheduled at libraries
Shelly Ausmus will have a reading of classic mystery at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Eclair’s, 136 S Crosby St., in Tekoa. The reading is open to adults and teens; there will be coffee and goodies available for sale. The event is organized by the Tekoa Library.
Also, the Palouse Library will celebrate Dead Authors Day at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at 120 E. Main St., Palouse. Participants will be provided all the materials needed to make a tribute to their favorite dead author. Participants are encouraged to bring photos or materials of their own. Snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information visit whitcolib.org.