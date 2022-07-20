Local Briefs

Good Samaritan Society yard sale planned
The annual yard sale at the Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village and Fairview Estates will be next week at 640 N. Eisenhower St., in Moscow. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29.
The items donated for sale will include furniture, appliances and household goods. All money raised will go toward improving the putting green at Moscow Village and a new cooktop in the kitchen of Fairview Estates.
Taruscio elected district director for Association of Idaho Cities
Moscow City Councilor Gina Taruscio was elected as the Association of Idaho Cities’ District 2 director for 2022-24 at the 75th Annual Conference June 22-24 in Boise. The Association of Idaho Cites is a nonprofit corporation serving Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities.
The district directors represent geographical areas, and the District 2 directors are Moscow Mayor Art Bettge and Taruscio.
Troy Community Theatre to present ‘The Music Man’
Troy Community Theatre will have productions of Meredith Willson’s Tony Award-winning musical, “The Music Man,” on July 27, 28, 29 and 30 at the Troy City Park Gazebo. Tickets are $10 online at troycommunitytheatre.com or at the door, and children 5 and younger are free. The show will start at 7 p.m. July 27 and 8 p.m. July 28-30. Concessions will be available for purchase at the show.
The show is rated “G” for all audiences. It is directed by Samuel and Abigail Shown with choreography by Abigail Shown and music direction by Isaiah Raasch. For more information, visit troycommunitytheatre.com.
Youth mental health class set at Gritman Medical Center
Palouse Advocacy League will offer a youth mental health first aid class from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Gritman Medical Center, 700 S. Main St., Moscow. The class costs $10 and will include coffee and snacks but not lunch. The class will take an hourlong break for lunch. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3OorICK.
The course will teach adults how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness in children and the skills to provide initial help and support to youths.
Teachers and other adults who work with children are encouraged to attend. Masks are required to enter the hospital. The class is cosponsored by the Palouse Advocacy League and Optum.