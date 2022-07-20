Local Briefs

Taruscio

 Geoff Crimmins

Good Samaritan Society yard sale planned

The annual yard sale at the Good Samaritan Society Moscow Village and Fairview Estates will be next week at 640 N. Eisenhower St., in Moscow. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 28 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29.

The items donated for sale will include furniture, appliances and household goods. All money raised will go toward improving the putting green at Moscow Village and a new cooktop in the kitchen of Fairview Estates.

