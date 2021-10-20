Soup tasting to benefit Latah Recovery Center
The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow is planning a “Soup’s on” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the 1912 Center, 412 E Third St. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, at the Latah County Recovery Center office, 531 S. Main St., or at the Moscow Food Co-op at the corner of Fifth and Washington.
There will be eight different soups for tasting from local businesses, and three businesses will bring bread. Soup options will include Greek lemon soup, Hungarian mushroom, and chicken tortilla. There is a to-go option and tickets available for those in need. E-mail latahrecoverycenter@gmail.com for more information.
Historical Society selling one meal kit, donating another
The Latah County Historical Society is having a Harvest Dinner at Home event this fall, with meal reservations open through Nov. 5. Choices for the dinner kit include Palouse lentil chili or Latah legumes soup. Each comes with biscuit and brownie mixes and serves six to eight people.
The kits cost $25 and can be ordered online at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org or by calling (208) 882-1004. For every kit purchased, one will be donated to an area food bank. Meals will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S Adams St. in Moscow.
Diabetes research study looking for participants
The Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory at the University of Idaho is looking for people 18 or older with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes to participate in a two-day study on how diet, physical activity and gut health affect diabetic nerve damage. A $45 gift card will be provided once the participant has completed both visits. The study lasts until April.
The first visit will be about one hour long and the second will be a follow up within a week of the first visit. The study will include surveys on dietary history and physical activity levels, a finger-stick blood test and a stool sample. For more information email exphys@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-2007.
Palouse Trunk or Treat looking for decorated trunks
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce will have its second annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 along Whitman Street in downtown Palouse. Masks are required for adults and children.
Those interested in decorating their car to be part of the trunkers can sign up at the Palouse Library. There will be prizes for the best decorated trunks.